3 key reasons behind Trump’s order of airstrikes in Somalia

WASHINGTON – In a surprise move, the United States carried out airstrikes in northern Somalia on Saturday, targeting operatives of the Islamic State (ISIS) in what marked the first significant military action under President Donald Trump since his return to the Oval Office.

The strikes caught many off guard, mainly since Trump had previously ordered the withdrawal of US troops from Somalia.

The airstrikes were conducted against ISIS operatives in the remote Golis Mountains of northern Somalia, an area known for hosting extremist factions. According to the Trump administration, the strikes were aimed at dismantling ISIS’s ability to plan and execute attacks that could threaten US citizens, allies, and innocent civilians.

“Multiple operatives were killed,” said newly appointed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in a statement, adding that no civilian casualties were reported. Hegseth confirmed that Navy and Air Force warplanes, including F/A-18 fighter jets from the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman, carried out the strikes.

Trump quickly took to his social media platform, TruthSocial, to claim credit for the operation, calling it a significant victory.

“The strikes destroyed the caves they live in and killed many terrorists without harming civilians. Our Military has targeted this ISIS Attack Planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did!” Trump posted, underscoring his commitment to taking strong action against terrorism. “The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that ‘WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!'”

Why Somalia?

The question of why Trump ordered airstrikes in Somalia after previously reducing US military presence there remains central to the broader discussion. There are three likely reasons for the decision:

1- Symbolic Gesture

Some defense officials suggest that the airstrikes were partly a symbolic gesture, reinforcing Trump’s image as a brutal “commander in chief” who would protect the US from terrorism from day one of his second term. This action was seen as an effort to portray Trump as decisive, particularly in the early days of his presidency.

2- Response to rising terrorism concerns

The new year began with a high-profile attack in New Orleans, where a US Army veteran inspired by ISIS rammed a car into a crowd celebrating New Year’s. This tragedy underscored the growing concerns over ISIS-related threats, and the airstrikes could be seen as a response to these concerns. Analysts have warned that the influence of ISIS is resurging, with terrorist attacks increasingly linked to the group.

3- Deflecting domestic criticism

The airstrikes could also be seen as a way to shift focus from domestic issues, such as Trump’s calls for military involvement at the US-Mexico border. Critics had argued that such actions could distract from other military priorities, including counterterrorism efforts abroad. By conducting the strikes, Trump may have sought to quiet criticism and demonstrate a proactive approach to national security.

The changing US military stance in Somalia

Trump’s decision to re-engage militarily in Somalia is shocking, considering his 2021 order to withdraw 700 US troops from the country.

Under President Joe Biden, 450 US troops were redeployed to Somalia, focusing primarily on training Somali forces rather than conducting counterterrorism operations. The recent strikes have raised questions about the future direction of US military involvement in the region.

Secretary Hegseth emphasized that the US “stands ready to find and eliminate terrorists” while also fulfilling its border protection responsibilities. This statement suggests that the Biden administration’s approach to Somalia may evolve, particularly given the recent uptick in military action.

Al-Shabab and ISIS in Somalia

While Somalia has long struggled with the militant group Al-Shabaab, which is linked to Al-Qaeda, the threat from ISIS in the northern part of the country cannot be ignored.

Despite its smaller presence in Somalia compared to Al-Shabaab, ISIS has increasingly made its mark, with US airstrikes targeting its operatives in recent years.

In May 2023, a US airstrike killed a senior ISIS leader in northern Somalia, marking a significant blow to the group’s operations.

US Special Operations forces also eliminated ISIS financier Bilal al-Sudani in a January 2023 raid, further highlighting the importance of Somalia in the broader global fight against ISIS.

Somalia’s reaction

The Somali government welcomed the US operation, with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud acknowledging the support of the United States in the fight against international terrorism.

“The latest American operation reinforces the strong security partnership between Somalia and the United States in combating extremist threats,” Mohamud said. This statement reflects the Somali government’s ongoing cooperation with the US military in counterterrorism efforts.

While the strikes may have raised eyebrows internationally, many in Somalia view them as a positive step toward eliminating the threat posed by ISIS, which continues to operate in the country’s northern regions.