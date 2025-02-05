Somalia: Puntland forces kill dozens of foreign IS fighters

Bosaso, Somalia – Puntland’s security forces have killed more than 40 Islamic State (ISIS) militants in a large-scale military operation in the Cal Miskaad mountains of Somalia’s Bari region, officials said.

The offensive, which targeted key militant strongholds, also led to the capture of strategic locations previously controlled by the extremist group.

The operation, launched in the early hours and lasting throughout the day, resulted in the deaths of dozens of ISIS fighters, including many foreign combatants, according to Puntland military sources. Several other militants were wounded in the fighting.

Puntland forces released images showing the bodies of slain militants, along with weapons and other equipment seized during the assault. Officials confirmed that their troops had controlled all areas targeted in the operation.

ISIS strongholds captured

Key areas stretching from Qurac to Dhashaan, long held by ISIS, were recaptured. One of the fiercest battles took place in Togga Jeceel, where Puntland forces overran a militant base, seizing heavy weaponry and encountering wounded fighters left behind by retreating militants.

A specialized ISIS unit of 12 operatives—trained for long-range sniper attacks and planting improvised explosive devices (IEDs)—was also eliminated during the assault, officials said.

Puntland military commanders vowed to continue pursuing ISIS remnants fleeing the battlefield. “Our forces are chasing down the remaining terrorists who managed to escape,” one senior officer told local media.

Authorities also reported disruptions to militant communications, as operations targeted areas where ISIS had been using telecommunication networks to coordinate activities.

The Islamic State in Somalia

ISIS has maintained a presence in Somalia since 2015, mainly through defectors from the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab group. The militants have established bases in the mountainous terrain of the Bari region, where they have engaged in extortion, smuggling, and sporadic attacks on security forces and civilians.

The Cal Miskaad mountain range, part of the larger Golis mountains, has long been a key hideout for ISIS operatives due to its remote and rugged landscape, making military operations in the area particularly challenging.

Recent U.S. airstrikes

The Puntland offensive comes shortly after U.S. airstrikes targeted ISIS fighters in the same region. On February 1, 2025, the U.S. military launched strikes on militant hideouts in the Golis mountains, reportedly killing multiple ISIS operatives, including a senior planner.

The Pentagon stated that the strikes were part of ongoing counterterrorism efforts to weaken ISIS’s operational capabilities in Somalia. Officials described the area as a vital hub for the group’s recruitment and logistics.

The Bari region’s proximity to the Gulf of Aden and the port city of Bosaso makes it a critical area for both Puntland authorities and international security efforts.

Controlling these mountainous areas is crucial to preventing ISIS from using them as a base for attacks or illicit activities such as arms trafficking and human smuggling.

The Puntland administration has reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating ISIS from its territories, with continued operations expected in the coming weeks.

Puntland’s forces have received backing from international partners, including intelligence-sharing agreements aimed at tracking militant movements and disrupting their operations.