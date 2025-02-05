Somalia: Deadly clashes in contested Gedo region

Bardhere, Somalia – Heavy fighting erupted early Wednesday in the strategic town of Bardhere in Somalia’s southern Gedo region between forces loyal to the federal government and those of the semi-autonomous Jubaland state.

The clashes, reportedly involving heavy weaponry, mark a significant escalation in the long-running dispute over control of the region.

The fighting began at dawn in central Bardhere as both sides vied for control. Residents reported hearing intense gunfire and explosions, prompting many to flee.

“The sound of gunfire was deafening this morning,” one resident, who asked not to be named, told Caasimada Online. “People are fleeing their homes to escape the violence.”

Jubaland’s administration, in a statement released through its official television channel, accused forces loyal to Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of initiating the attack on the district headquarters.

Jubaland claimed its forces remained in the district headquarters and were resisting the attack, portraying the incident as an assault on a public service center.

“The headquarters attacked by Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his group is where the people of Bardhere are served,” the statement read, adding that the President’s group aimed to “destroy the existing government system in the district.”

Wednesday afternoon, the Somali federal government had not issued a statement.

Gedo: A Region long disputed

Baardheere has been at the center of a broader dispute between Somalia’s federal government and Jubbaland over control of key territories in the Gedo region.

The conflict escalated after Jubbaland announced on Tuesday that it had taken full control of the district headquarters, a claim swiftly contested by federal forces, leading to Wednesday’s outbreak of violence.

Gedo, bordering Kenya and Ethiopia, is strategically important due to its location and resources. Control over the region has been a point of contention for years, further complicated by the broader political dynamics in Somalia.

The region has experienced instability since the collapse of the Somali central government in 1991, adding another layer to the challenges facing the Horn of Africa nation, including the fight against the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab insurgency.

Jubaland-Federal government tensions

The relationship between Jubaland, led by President Ahmed Madobe, and the federal government has been strained for months. Jubaland accuses Mogadishu of attempting to undermine its authority and install a more pliant administration in Gedo.

Conversely, the federal government views Jubaland’s actions as challenging its authority and efforts to centralize power.

In late 2024, Jubbaland suspended relations with the federal government amid disagreements over local elections and governance, leading to heightened tensions and a series of retaliatory measures by both sides.

Ahmed Madobe, a former member of the Islamic Courts Union and the Islamist insurgent group Hizbul Islam, was elected President of Jubaland in 2013. He has been a key player in the fight against al-Shabaab in southern Somalia.

However, his administration’s relationship with the federal government has deteriorated, particularly since his disputed re-election in 2019, which Mogadishu contested.

Humanitarian concerns

The renewed fighting has triggered fresh displacement, adding to Somalia’s already dire humanitarian crisis.

According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), nearly 3 million people are internally displaced across the country due to ongoing conflicts and climate-related disasters. (UNHCR)

“The situation is worsening by the hour,” said a local aid worker. “People are abandoning their homes with little more than what they can carry.”

The ongoing hostilities between federal and regional forces threaten to undermine Somalia’s broader security efforts, particularly the fight against al-Shabaab, which continues to exploit political divisions to expand its influence.

International observers have repeatedly urged Somalia’s central government and regional administrations to resolve their differences through dialogue. However, with reinforcements arriving on both sides, fears of a prolonged conflict in Bardhere are growing.