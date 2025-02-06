Trump considers relocating Gazans to Somalia, Morocco

Washington, D.C.- The Trump administration is reportedly evaluating Morocco, Puntland, and Somaliland as potential destinations for relocating residents of the Gaza Strip.

This follows President Donald Trump’s recent proposal for the United States to assume control of Gaza and oversee its reconstruction.

According to a report by N12, cited by The Jerusalem Post, the administration is exploring these three regions due to their significant need for U.S. support. Somaliland and Puntland, both semi-autonomous regions in Somalia, are seeking international recognition, while Morocco is engaged in a territorial dispute over Western Sahara.

Background of the proposal

President Trump’s proposal involves relocating Gaza’s approximately two million residents to other countries, followed by U.S.-led redevelopment of the area.

He envisions transforming Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East,” aiming to create economic opportunities and improve living conditions.

In a recent interview with The Jerusalem Post, Trump argued that Gaza has “never worked” as it stands and proposed an alternative solution that includes massive infrastructure projects and foreign investments to transform the coastal enclave.

“I think about Gaza differently than others. I believe they can have a new, beautiful land, and investors will come in to rebuild it into something livable and prosperous,” Trump said.

In a recent press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump stated, “The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We’ll own it.” He emphasized the need to clear unexploded ordnance and demolish damaged infrastructure to pave the way for new development.

International reactions

The proposal has elicited strong reactions globally. Palestinian leaders have condemned the plan, asserting that it violates international law and infringes upon their rights. The Palestinian Authority emphasized that Gaza is an integral part of the future Palestinian state.

Hatem Azzam, a 34-year-old resident of Rafah in southern Gaza, expressed his outrage, stating, “Trump thinks Gaza is a landfill—this is completely false. This is our home, and we will not be forced out.”

Key regional players, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan, have also rejected the idea of relocating Gazans to their territories.

The Saudi government issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to the Palestinian cause and a two-state solution, declaring, “We categorically reject any displacement of the Palestinian people from their land.”

Jordan’s King Abdullah similarly stated, “Jordan will never accept any forced transfer of Palestinians under any circumstances.”

Egypt, which shares a border with Gaza, emphasized that Palestinians “will not leave their homeland” and vowed not to facilitate any mass displacement.