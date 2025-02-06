United Arab Emirates’ covert operations in Somalia’s war

Bosaso, Somalia – On February 1st, the United States conducted at least six airstrikes against the Islamic State (ISIS) in the mountainous region of Puntland, Somalia, marking a significant escalation in the fight against the militant group.

The Puntland regional government publicly welcomed the US intervention, which also extended appreciation to an unexpected ally: the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The recent US airstrikes in northern Somalia highlight an increasing focus on countering ISIS activity in the region. These operations follow previous engagements, including a drone strike in May 2024 that killed at least three ISIS-Somalia fighters in the Cal Miskat Mountains near Bosaso.

In January 2023, a US special operation in the same area resulted in the death of Bilal al-Sudani, a senior ISIS-Somalia leader.

The US has a long history of military intervention in Somalia, with the Long War Journal documenting at least 277 airstrikes since 2007. While the majority of these operations have targeted al-Shabaab, al-Qaeda’s affiliate in Somalia, ISIS has emerged as a more recent target.

UAE’s shadow war in Somalia

While the US military’s actions are often publicly acknowledged, the UAE’s involvement in Somalia remains more covert. Despite maintaining a lower profile, the UAE is suspected of conducting at least two airstrikes in Puntland this year.

On January 2nd, an airstrike targeted ISIS positions in the Cal Miskat Mountains, coinciding with the start of a Puntland offensive against the group. While many initially attributed the strike to the US, this was never confirmed, leading to speculation of UAE involvement.

Another series of airstrikes occurred on February 4th in Togga Jacayl, also within the Puntland mountains. Again, the US did not claim responsibility, further fueling suspicions of UAE activity.

These suspected UAE airstrikes are not unprecedented. The UAE is believed to have carried out its first airstrike in Somalia in June 2023 against al-Shabaab targets in the Galguduud region. Some analysts also attribute the UAE to another unclaimed airstrike in the Cal Miskat Mountains in May 2024.

UAE’s military ties with Puntland

The UAE has cultivated a strong military relationship with Puntland, particularly in building the region’s security forces. Since 2010, the UAE has supported the Puntland Maritime Police Force (PMPF), a key security provider in the area.

The UAE is the primary funder of the PMPF, providing training, equipment, and financial support. Approximately 200 Emirati troops are reportedly stationed at a PMPF base in Bosaso.

Beyond Puntland, the UAE has directly supported the training of various Somali forces, including military units in Mogadishu and Somali troops stationed in Eritrea, Uganda, and Ethiopia.

An al-Shabaab operative who had infiltrated the program attacked a UAE training facility in Mogadishu last year. The UAE also reportedly provides military support to forces in Jubaland, another Somali regional state.

UAE’s expanding military footprint

The UAE’s suspected airstrikes in Puntland align with its growing pattern of overseas military interventions. In recent years, the UAE has conducted airstrikes in Yemen, supporting the Saudi-led coalition against Houthi rebels; in Libya, backing General Khalifa Haftar; and in Sudan, providing air support and military supplies to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

As Puntland continues its operations against ISIS, further airstrikes are possible in the coming weeks or months.

While the US typically publicizes its military operations, the UAE will likely maintain its more discreet approach. The interplay between these two actors in the fight against terrorism in Somalia adds a complex layer to the ongoing conflict.