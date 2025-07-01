U.S. vows deeper ties with Somalia on key challenges

WASHINGTON D.C. — The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding cooperation with Somalia in key areas like security and economic development, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio outlined a forward-looking agenda in a statement marking Somalia’s 65th Independence Day.

While offering congratulations to the Somali people, Rubio highlighted Washington’s long-term interest in deepening ties amid shared regional and global challenges.

“The United States looks forward to strengthening our shared bonds as we work together on economic growth and combatting extremism,” Rubio said.

U.S. support has included targeted airstrikes, training for Somali forces, and backing international stabilization efforts through the African Union and the United Nations.

Rubio praised the Somali people for their resilience in confronting extremism and rebuilding national institutions. “We commend the Somali people for their efforts in the fight against terrorism and building a more prosperous future,” he said, reaffirming U.S. support for Somalia’s state-building efforts.

He added that the U.S. looks forward to “working together on issues of mutual national interest,” signaling potential collaboration in areas such as development aid, infrastructure, trade, and governance reforms.

Somalia has become a growing focus of U.S. foreign policy in East Africa, seen as both a partner in counterterrorism efforts and a fragile state whose stabilization is crucial to regional peace and maritime security.

Under both the Biden and Rubio-led State Departments, the U.S. has stepped up coordination with Somali authorities alongside development programs targeting agriculture, education, and job creation.

Rubio’s message emphasized Washington’s intent to remain a strong partner in Somalia’s pursuit of peace, democracy, and economic growth while also recognizing the strategic value of the bilateral relationship.

“The year ahead offers new opportunities for cooperation,” Rubio said, underscoring U.S. interest in Somalia’s long-term stability and prosperity.

The statement comes at a pivotal time in U.S.-Somalia relations, marked by close security cooperation and recent uncertainty in development funding.

In 2025, the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) conducted at least 43 airstrikes targeting al-Shabaab and ISIS-Somalia, often in support of the U.S.-trained Danab Brigade.

Despite this pressure, al-Shabaab remains active and has regained territory in parts of the country. The African Union’s follow-on mission, AUSSOM, also faces unresolved funding challenges.

On the economic front, Somalia has shown modest growth. The World Bank projects GDP growth of 3–4% in the medium term. The country’s extensive coastline presents opportunities in fishing, offshore energy, and other sectors of the blue economy.

Yet Rubio’s optimism is tempered by policy shifts in Washington. In January 2025, a White House executive order prompted a comprehensive review of aid, resulting in a stop-work order at USAID that suspended several projects.

This includes a $68.5 million development grant signed in October 2024 to expand education and economic opportunity—now facing an uncertain future.