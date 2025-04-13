A Historic turning point: PM Hamza’s visit to Las Anod

A Fragile Dawn: Mogadishu Reaches Across Decades of Division

The tarmac of Las’ Anod Airport witnessed a moment etched in Somali history on April 12, 2025. Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre became the first sitting Somali premier in over half a century to set foot in Las’ Anod, the capital of the SSC-Khatumo State of Somalia, an autonomous administration located in northern Somalia. This unprecedented visit, laden with symbolic weight, arrives after years of strained relations between Mogadishu and the self-declared SSC-Khatumo administration, a region whose acronym represents the Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn regions. The warm reception extended by SSC-Khatumo leader Abdikadir Ahmed Aw-Ali “Firdhiye” and a jubilant populace underscores the profound hope and cautious optimism that accompanies this engagement. Yet, beyond the celebratory scenes, a critical question lingers: will this landmark interaction blossom into tangible progress for SSC-Khatumo, addressing its deep-seated grievances, or will it ultimately recede as a fleeting strategic maneuver within Somalia’s intricate and often unpredictable political landscape? The answer will profoundly shape the future trajectory of federal-regional dynamics and the fragile unity of the nation.

Las Anod: Crucible of Conflict, Beacon of Hope

Las’ Anod embodies more than just its administrative designation; it stands as the poignant epicenter of Somalia’s most fiercely contested territorial disputes. SSC-Khatumo’s roots can be traced back to the early 2010s, evolving from earlier movements and officially declaring itself an autonomous state in 2012. This formation was largely driven by the Dhulbahante clan’s rejection of both Somaliland’s secessionist aspirations and Puntland’s administration over the Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn regions. They sought to establish their own administration within the Federal Government of Somalia. The SSC-Khatumo administration claims authority over the Sool region (where Las’ Anod is located), parts of the Sanaag region, and the Ayn region, areas also contested by neighboring Somaliland and Puntland. This city, scarred by cycles of brutal conflict, mass displacement, and persistent political instability, now serves as a critical proving ground for Mogadishu’s avowed commitment to genuinely integrating regions that have historically voiced dissent and sought greater self-determination. The timing of Prime Minister Hamza’s visit is particularly significant, unfolding amidst heightened tensions with neighboring Somaliland, which steadfastly maintains its assertion of sovereignty over Las Anod. In a clear and assertive response, SSC-Khatumo officials have publicly reaffirmed their allegiance to the Federal Government of Somalia, while simultaneously pledging unwavering security for the Prime Minister’s delegation – a potent message to Hargeisa signaling a perceived shift in regional influence.

The Federalism Conundrum: A Test of Sovereignty and Inclusion

Somalia’s federal system, conceived as a mechanism for power decentralization and inclusive governance, has often inadvertently become a source of contention, fueling disputes over boundary demarcation, resource allocation, and the equitable distribution of political power. SSC-Khatumo does not seek secession from Somalia but aims to be recognized as a Federal Member State within the Federal Government of Somalia. On October 19, 2023, the Federal Government of Somalia acknowledged SSC-Khatumo as an interim administration, although it is not yet formally recognized as a full Federal Member State. Prime Minister Hamza’s unprecedented visit to Las’ Anod presents a potential fork in the road, potentially leading to one of two transformative outcomes:

Formal Integration: A Path Towards Recognition: By engaging directly with SSC-Khatumo’s leadership within their regional stronghold, Mogadishu may be signaling a willingness to initiate a concrete process aimed at formally integrating the region as a new and recognized federal member state. Such a move could directly address the long-standing grievances articulated by the SSC-Khatumo people regarding their representation within the federal framework and their equitable access to national resources and political decision-making processes. Strategic Leverage: Countering Secessionist Ambitions: Against the backdrop of Somaliland’s persistent pursuit of international recognition as an independent sovereign state, the federal government may be strategically utilizing its engagement with regions like SSC-Khatumo to robustly assert its own claims of national sovereignty and territorial integrity on the international stage. By forging stronger ties with regions that actively contest Somaliland’s authority, Mogadishu aims to project an image of a unified nation actively addressing its internal political complexities.

Prime Minister Hamza’s publicly announced agenda, which includes planned engagements with influential traditional elders, representative women’s groups, and the region’s youth – the future custodians of SSC-Khatumo – hints at a potentially inclusive and participatory approach. However, the true measure of this visit’s success will not be found in initial symbolic gestures but rather in the tangible follow-up actions. Without demonstrable progress in areas such as constitutional amendments to clarify SSC-Khatumo’s status, the concrete integration of security forces to ensure lasting stability, or the establishment of transparent and equitable resource-sharing agreements, the visit risks being dismissed as mere political expediency, failing to address the fundamental issues fueling regional aspirations. SSC-Khatumo has already established its own governing structures, including a legislative body (the Legislative Assembly Council, which commenced its term in July 2023 with 45 members) and an executive body, with ongoing efforts to establish a judicial branch.

Beyond Symbolism: Security, Development, and the Promise of Progress

The symbolic significance of Prime Minister Hamza’s visit, while undeniable, must be accompanied by tangible and meaningful improvements in the lives of the people residing in a region deeply scarred by conflict and neglect. Las’ Anod and the broader SSC-Khatumo region continue to grapple with significant developmental deficits, including dilapidated infrastructure, severely limited access to essential public services such as healthcare and education, and the persistent threat of insecurity stemming from the presence of clan militias and extremist elements. Addressing these challenges requires concrete and sustained action in key areas:

Security Sector Reform: A cornerstone of long-term stability lies in the integration of SSC-Khatumo’s local security forces. Will these forces be seamlessly and equitably incorporated into the command structure of the Somali National Army (SNA), fostering a unified national security apparatus, or will they maintain operational autonomy, potentially leading to future coordination challenges and continued fragmentation? The region has been the site of an ongoing armed conflict, particularly around Las Anod, between SSC-Khatumo forces and the Somaliland Army, a conflict that escalated significantly in February 2023. While a military stalemate exists, tensions remain high, underscoring the urgent imperative for a cohesive and unified security framework capable of protecting civilians and preventing future outbreaks of violence.

Should the federal government in Mogadishu fail to translate the initial goodwill generated by this historic visit into concrete and impactful actions on the ground, the nascent optimism is likely to quickly dissipate, potentially reinforcing long-held perceptions of federal neglect and abandonment among the residents of SSC-Khatumo. The Las’ Anod conflict has also resulted in significant casualties and the displacement of a large number of civilians, leading to humanitarian concerns in the region.

International Implications: A Message to a Watching World

Somalia’s international partners, including key multilateral organizations such as the United Nations (UN), the European Union (EU), and strategically significant neighboring states, are undoubtedly observing this pivotal development with keen interest. The successful stabilization and integration of the SSC-Khatumo region into the broader federal framework could significantly weaken Somaliland’s long-standing pursuit of international recognition and bolster the federal government in Mogadishu’s assertion of national territorial integrity on the global stage. Conversely, if the federal government’s engagement with SSC-Khatumo is perceived as superficial or lacking in tangible follow-through, it could inadvertently push the SSC-Khatumo administration towards exploring alternative alliances, further complicating the already intricate regional political landscape. Somaliland vehemently rejects Somalia’s recognition of SSC-Khatumo and considers the region part of its territory. This difference in perspective remains a significant point of contention and a threat to regional stability. Ethiopia and Kenya, both deeply invested in the stability and security of the Horn of Africa, may also find themselves needing to reassess their respective regional strategies in response to the unfolding situation in SSC-Khatumo, potentially choosing to either actively support Mogadishu’s integration efforts or consider direct engagement with the SSC-Khatumo administration should federal commitments falter. The international community’s perception and subsequent response to this unfolding situation will undoubtedly play a crucial role in shaping the future trajectory of Somalia’s internal dynamics and its complex relationships with its regional neighbors.

A Moment of Hope, A Path Fraught with Uncertainty

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre’s visit to Las’ Anod stands as an undeniably historic juncture, representing a rare and significant gesture of potential unity in a nation still grappling with the deep scars of internal conflict and political fragmentation. However, the true and enduring significance of this landmark event will ultimately be judged not by the initial symbolic act but by the subsequent actions and unwavering commitments of the federal government. The critical question that hangs in the balance is whether Mogadishu will seize this pivotal opportunity to move beyond mere rhetoric and actively work towards institutionalizing SSC-Khatumo’s legitimate place within the federal structure of Somalia, meaningfully addressing its long-standing grievances and aspirations for greater autonomy and equitable representation. Furthermore, the promises made regarding enhanced security and tangible economic development must be translated into concrete realities on the ground, fostering a genuine sense of trust and shared progress among the long-suffering people of the region. For now, the residents of Las’ Anod and the broader SSC-Khatumo region have extended a cautious but palpable hand of hope and engagement. However, their patience, understandably, is not inexhaustible. In April 2025, the situation in SSC-Khatumo is marked by a fragile stability following periods of intense conflict. The historic visit of the Somali Prime Minister to Las’ Anod signals a potential new chapter in the relationship between the federal government and the SSC-Khatumo administration. However, the underlying issues of territorial disputes with Somaliland and the need for concrete development and security integration remain critical challenges that need to be addressed for lasting peace and stability in the region. The formal status of SSC-Khatumo within the Somali federal system is still evolving. The onus now rests squarely on the federal government in Mogadishu to demonstrate, through concrete actions and sustained commitment, that this historic visit was indeed more than just a fleeting symbolic milestone and instead marks the dawn of a transformative new era of genuine engagement, integration, and lasting peace for all Somalis.

Final Reflection: In a nation where decades of conflict and political instability have eroded public trust in central governance, the timeless adage that actions speak far louder than words carry profound weight. Prime Minister Hamza’s journey to Las’ Anod holds the potential to be remembered as the genesis of a transformative new chapter in Somalia’s long and arduous quest for lasting unity and stability—or merely another poignant reminder of opportunities lost amidst the complexities of a nation striving for wholeness.

About the Author

Prof. Abdinasir Ali Osman is a highly respected senior researcher, consultant, and trainer with over 35 years of experience in the humanitarian, development, and institutional capacity-building sectors. His career spans across the private, public, and non-profit sectors, where he has played a critical role in shaping policies, building institutions, and implementing large-scale programs in Somalia and beyond.

As a leading expert in humanitarian, governance, peacebuilding, and development, Prof. Osman has dedicated his life to advancing local capacity, institutional resilience, and sustainable development. His work has influenced policy decisions, empowered young professionals, and strengthened governance frameworks in fragile and conflict-affected environments.

You can reach him through email: ipi2024@hotmail.com