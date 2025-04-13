Elon Musk’s Starlink granted license to operate in Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia’s National Communications Authority (NCA) has granted a telecommunications license to Elon Musk’s satellite internet firm Starlink, allowing the company to begin operations in the country.

The license was awarded during a ceremony held in the capital, Mogadishu, attended by senior government officials and representatives from Starlink. The event marked a significant step toward expanding internet access across Somalia, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

Starlink was represented by Ryan Goodnight, Senior Director of Market Access, and Micaela Pawlak, Market Access Manager. Both reaffirmed the company’s commitment to providing satellite internet across Somalia.

NCA Director Mustafa Yasin Sheikh said Starlink’s arrival supports national efforts to deliver internet services countrywide. “We expect this service to especially benefit Somali citizens, businesses, and government institutions in areas where internet access has been limited,” he said.

Minister of Communications and Technology Mohamed Adan Moalin welcomed Starlink’s entry, saying it aligns with the government’s long-term vision.

“We are pleased to welcome Starlink to our country. This step supports our goal of ensuring all Somalis, wherever they are, have access to affordable and far-reaching internet services,” the minister said.

Somalia currently relies on several undersea fiber-optic cables that connect coastal regions to the global internet. The addition of Starlink’s satellite-based service is expected to complement existing infrastructure and extend connectivity to remote parts of the country.

Officials say the new service will help ensure that all Somalis can benefit from digital access, improve public services and support economic growth in underserved areas.