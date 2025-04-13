Somaliland eyes Trump for recognition breakthrough

Hargeisa (Caasimada Online) – Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Cirro has characterized the re-election of U.S. President Donald Trump as the “greatest opportunity” for Somaliland to attain formal international recognition, citing Trump’s reputation as a pragmatic negotiator driven by economic interests.​

In an interview with The New York Times ahead of a planned visit to Washington in July, Cirro emphasized that Trump’s business-oriented mindset could be key to realizing Somaliland’s long-held aspiration. Although Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991, it remains unrecognized internationally.​

“My people and I strongly believe President Trump’s business vision could lead us to international recognition. This is the greatest opportunity we’ve ever had,” Cirro stated.​

Analysts suggest Somaliland might offer significant strategic incentives to the United States.​

Strategic leverage: Berbera port

Somaliland officials hope to negotiate an agreement granting the U.S. strategic access to the Berbera port and airport—facilities located along the Gulf of Aden, a critical international shipping route frequently targeted by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.​

Berbera Airport, featuring a 4.2-kilometer runway, was previously a Cold War-era military installation constructed by the Soviet Union and was recently upgraded by the United Arab Emirates.​

Somaliland’s diplomatic push coincides with growing U.S. security concerns regarding Somalia and diplomatic tensions with Djibouti, prompting Washington to seek alternative regional bases amid China’s increasing military presence.​

Experts from Project 2025, a policy initiative backed by Trump supporters, have highlighted Berbera’s military infrastructure as uniquely advantageous for U.S. strategic interests.

Many within this group advocate shifting away from the current “Greater Somalia” policy, arguing it indirectly benefits Chinese interests. Somaliland has positioned itself as an ally opposing Chinese expansion, notably strengthening diplomatic ties with Taiwan since 2020.​

Tensions and regional implications

The Somali Federal Government firmly opposes Somaliland’s efforts for recognition and has initiated an extensive diplomatic campaign to counter any potential U.S. support for Hargeisa.

According to Reuters and Semafor, Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud recently urged Trump not to recognize Somaliland, suggesting instead that the U.S. directly assume control over strategic ports and airports, including those in Somaliland.​

In January 2024, Somaliland signed a controversial naval base agreement with Ethiopia, sparking renewed diplomatic tensions with Somalia and raising fears of wider conflict involving Ethiopia’s rivals, Egypt and Eritrea.

While Turkey-brokered talks led to the “Ankara Declaration” in December 2024, where Ethiopia and Somalia agreed to end the dispute and respect sovereignty, the exact status of the original MoU remains ambiguous.

Ethiopia has not publicly confirmed its cancellation, and Somaliland’s current Foreign Minister has noted a lack of transparency surrounding the initial agreement.

However, some analysts warn that formal recognition of Somaliland could destabilize the region, potentially embolden extremist groups like Al-Shabaab, and trigger diplomatic conflicts with U.S. allies such as Turkey, Egypt, and the African Union, all of whom openly oppose Somaliland’s recognition.​

These actors strongly uphold the principle of territorial integrity and fear that recognizing Somaliland could set a dangerous precedent for secessionist movements across the continent.

Somaliland Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Bakal confirmed that a high-level delegation from Somaliland would visit the United States in May. President Cirro is expected to make an official visit to Washington in July as part of Somaliland’s diplomatic campaign for international recognition.​