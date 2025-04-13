President Trump vows strong backing for Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia — U.S. President Donald J. Trump on Sunday delivered a powerful statement reaffirming America’s support for Somalia, cautioning against Houthi infiltration, and celebrating recent U.S. military strikes against ISIS militants in Puntland.

The statement, posted on Truth Social, also appears to undermine Somaliland’s recent diplomatic efforts to gain U.S. recognition.

“We will support the Somali People, who should not allow the Houthis to embed (which they are trying to do!), to end terrorism, and bring prosperity to their Country,” President Trump wrote.

The President’s remarks follow a high-level push by Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Cirro, who described Trump’s re-election as “the greatest opportunity” for Somaliland to gain international recognition just a few days ago.

Cirro had told The New York Times that he hoped Trump’s pragmatic, business-oriented worldview would finally lead the U.S. to recognize the self-declared republic.

“My people and I strongly believe President Trump’s business-oriented mindset will pave the way for our recognition,” Cirro said.

However, Trump’s firm endorsement of the Somali federal government and his portrayal of Somalia as a vital counterterrorism ally may severely dampen Somaliland’s hopes.

U.S. strike on ISIS-Somalia

Trump’s statement came after the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) confirmed it had coordinated joint airstrikes with the Federal Government of Somalia on February 1, 2025. The operation targeted ISIS-Somalia leadership in a series of cave complexes approximately 50 miles southeast of Bosaso.

AFRICOM reported that approximately 14 ISIS operatives were killed in the precision strike, including Ahmed Maeleninine, a key recruiter, financier, and planner of external ISIS operations, including attempts to infiltrate jihadists into the United States and Europe. No civilian casualties were reported.

“Degrading ISIS and other terrorist organizations’ ability to plot and conduct attacks that threaten the U.S. homeland, our partners, and civilians remains central to U.S. Africa Command’s mission,” the command said in a statement.

Trump restores military power

President Trump used the opportunity to announce that he had dismantled bureaucratic constraints that, according to him, weakened U.S. military capabilities under the previous administration.

“Time for the terrorists to hide, but it won’t do them any good. Our Warfighters, the Greatest the World has ever seen, will find them and bring them to swift Justice,” he stated.

“I just got rid of Joe Biden’s dangerous red tape and empowered our Warfighters, once again—just like I did against our fight with ISIS, who were completely obliterated in 3 weeks under General Daniel Caine, our new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.”

Trump’s message is being closely scrutinized in Hargeisa, where Somaliland officials had hoped to use the Berbera Port and Airport as bargaining chips for recognition, betting on Trump’s transactional approach to foreign policy. Somaliland has operated as a de facto state since 1991 but has never secured formal international recognition.

However, Trump’s alignment with Mogadishu may signal a closing door.

“Trump just framed Somalia as a key U.S. counterterrorism partner,“ said one regional analyst. “That leaves little political room for endorsing Somaliland’s separation—especially in a high-stakes security context.”