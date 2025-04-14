Somali forces fight Al-Shabab for control of strategic town

BUULO-BURDE, Somalia – Somali government forces and allied local militias have been engaged in intense fighting for over two weeks against Al-Shabaab militants in the strategic village of Aboorey in the central Hiiraan region, officials and residents said on Sunday.

The offensive, part of a wider government campaign to reclaim territory from the al-Qaeda-linked insurgents, has seen both sides pour in reinforcements, with heavy weaponry deployed across the front lines.

“The battle is intensifying as more troops are mobilized on both sides,” a Somali military officer told Caasimada Online by phone, requesting anonymity due to security protocols.

Strategic crossroads in central Somalia

Aboorey, located at a vital junction linking Hiiraan, Middle Shabelle, and parts of Galmudug, has served as a logistical and operational hub for Al-Shabaab for years. Analysts say the village enables the group to move fighters and supplies between key regions.

Government forces, backed by local clan militias known as Macawiisley, launched the operation to reclaim Aboorey amid broader efforts to dislodge the militants from central Somalia. Progress, however, has been slower than expected due to a drop in aerial support.

“The reduced air cover has significantly hampered the offensive, allowing Al-Shabaab to entrench and launch stronger counterattacks,” said a Mogadishu-based security analyst monitoring the conflict.

Over the weekend, Al-Shabaab fighters reportedly launched a coordinated counteroffensive, targeting advancing troops with mortars and small arms fire. Local sources say the group is being reinforced by fighters crossing from western Hiiraan, highlighting Aboorey’s strategic value.

Residents reported heavy overnight clashes on Saturday, with militants attempting to defend long-held positions in and around the village. “The fighting has been non-stop. We hear gunfire day and night,” said a resident reached by phone.

Al-Shabaab has controlled parts of Aboorey for years, and losing it would mark a major setback for the group’s influence in central Somalia.

Government reinforcements expand operation

In response, the Somali National Army has deployed additional forces to Aboorey and nearby Yasooman in an effort to encircle the militants and cut off supply routes. Commanders hope this will pressure Al-Shabaab to retreat from the area.

Troop movements have also been reported toward Buulo-Burde, a key town under government control, to prevent potential Al-Shabaab regrouping or counter-raids.

Federal forces are supported by militias from the local Hawadle clan, who have played a critical role in past offensives against Al-Shabaab in the region.

“The government is determined to clear the entire corridor of militant presence,” a defense ministry spokesperson told local media on Sunday.

Al-Shabaab has waged a deadly insurgency against the Somali government since 2007, aiming to impose its strict interpretation of Islamic law. While the group has lost significant territory, it retains the capacity to carry out suicide bombings, ambushes, and complex attacks, particularly in rural areas.

Since taking office in 2022, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has pursued a military strategy rooted in local collaboration. His administration has empowered clan militias and launched coordinated offensives, aiming to fracture Al-Shabaab’s grip on the countryside.

Though early gains were made, particularly in central regions, progress has slowed in recent months due to logistical challenges, including reduced international air support and limited resources.

The United States and African Union forces have provided intermittent airstrikes and intelligence support, but the intensity and frequency of such assistance have diminished.

High stakes for both sides

While Somali forces have made gains, the battle for Aboorey underscores Al-Shabaab’s resilience and the enduring challenges facing government operations. The outcome of the current standoff could reshape militant control in central Somalia and set the tone for future offensives.

If government troops succeed in seizing Aboorey, it would disrupt Al-Shabaab’s network in the region and isolate its fighters in neighboring provinces. However, a protracted conflict may stretch Somali forces thin and allow the militants to regroup elsewhere.

The humanitarian impact remains unclear as the fighting continues, with restricted access hindering independent verification of casualties and displacement.