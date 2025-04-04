US warns: Al-Shabaab threat grows via Houthi ties

WASHINGTON, D.C – Somalia’s Al-Shabaab militants pose an escalating threat, potentially amplified by nascent cooperation with Houthi rebels in Yemen, the head of US Africa Command (AFRICOM) warned lawmakers Thursday.

AFRICOM Commander General Michael Langley conveyed the heightened concern to the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC), emphasizing the evolving capabilities and alliances of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated group amid sustained US counter-terrorism efforts in the Horn of Africa.

The warning highlights the complex interplay of regional conflicts and the potential for extremist groups to share tactics and technology across borders.

General Langley affirmed the US military’s robust posture against Al-Shabaab, confirming he operates with significant authority to target the insurgents who have battled the Somali government for over 15 years.

“The President and the Secretary of Defense have granted me additional authorities,” Langley told the committee. “I now have the authority to conduct significant strikes.”

This current operational authority enables AFRICOM to respond decisively to threats the group poses. US counter-terrorism activities remain ongoing; notably, an American airstrike in Somalia last Saturday targeted the Islamic State (IS) group, a separate jihadist entity and rival to Al-Shabaab, according to AFRICOM.

Houthi link raises maritime alarms

Langley’s assessment is made more urgent by a recent report by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a Washington-based think tank. Published Friday, the report details Al-Shabaab’s apparent exploitation of growing connections with Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement, widely known as the Houthis.

This alleged collaboration, the CSIS analysis suggests, could furnish Al-Shabaab with advanced capabilities, potentially including drones and missiles, enabling attacks against shipping in the vital Gulf of Aden corridor.

The CSIS report references claims, attributed to sources opposing the Houthis, that the Yemeni rebels intend to supply Al-Shabaab with sophisticated weaponry designed explicitly for maritime assaults.

“The Houthis can provide, or may have already provided, Al-Shabaab with the benefits of state sponsorship,” the CSIS report states, pointing specifically to potential military instruction and drone technology transfers.

Nexus of regional instability

The prospect of Al-Shabaab leveraging the Houthis’ recent, high-profile experience in attacking maritime targets presents a serious security challenge.

Al-Shabaab: Primarily operating in Somalia, this Al-Qaeda affiliate aims to topple the internationally backed federal government. Despite counter-offensives, it retains significant capability for lethal attacks within Somalia and periodically in neighboring states.

Houthis (Ansar Allah): Controlling significant territory in Yemen, including the capital, Sanaa, this Iran-aligned group has dramatically disrupted global shipping since late 2023 with drone and missile barrages against vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, actions they claim are in solidarity with Palestinians.

A convergence of Al-Shabaab’s regional presence near key sea lanes and Houthi technical expertise or supplied equipment could significantly alter the threat landscape in these strategic waters.

The Gulf of Aden is a critical chokepoint for international commerce, linking the Indian Ocean with the Mediterranean Sea via the Red Sea and Suez Canal. Enhanced threats in this zone could further strain global supply chains and escalate security measures.