Ankara, Turkey – Turkey is reportedly planning to deploy a unit from the private military company SADAT to Somalia in the coming weeks, according to sources cited by the Horn Review research center.

This decision follows a formal request from Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who was officially welcomed to Ankara last week and held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The deployment aims to bolster the fight against the Al-Shabaab group, particularly in areas within the Middle and Lower Shabelle regions of central and southern Somalia.

According to the same sources, the Somali federal government has requested that up to three SADAT officers be assigned to lead operations against Al-Shabaab.

Their primary task will be to secure key urban and rural areas and ensure stability in the Shabelle Valley, a strategic area of significant security concern for the Somali government.

Beyond counter-terrorism operations, deploying SADAT is also expected to be part of Turkey’s strategic interests. Intelligence sources cited by Horn Review suggest that Turkey plans to establish a long-range missile testing site in the Middle Shabelle region, north of Mogadishu – a move indicative of the deepening military ties between Ankara and Mogadishu.

If this facility is confirmed, it would significantly increase Turkey’s strategic footprint in the region, solidifying its long-term presence in the Horn of Africa.

Turkey is not a new player in Somalia. Over the past decade, Ankara has become a close and crucial ally for Mogadishu, providing military training programs, infrastructure investment, and substantial financial aid.

The Turkish military base in Mogadishu remains one of the largest foreign military installations in Somalia and is a testament to Turkey’s commitment to being part of the country’s security architecture.

If the deployment of SADAT is confirmed, it will represent a significant new phase in Turkey’s defense and foreign policy in Africa.

SADAT – a private military contractor – is increasingly being compared to Russia’s Wagner Group, now known as “Africa Corps,” due to its clandestine operations and service to Ankara’s strategic interests.

SADAT specializes in military training, military consulting services, and participation in direct combat in areas where Turkey has interests. Its involvement in Somalia will further solidify Turkey’s role in African security.

The Horn Review report notes that this plan raises essential questions about the region’s evolving security landscape. While the Somali government has welcomed Ankara’s support, other influential regional and global powers may contend with this move.

Using private military companies in foreign policy also risks triggering competition among foreign powers vying for influence in the Horn of Africa.

Turkey’s growing influence within Somalia could potentially draw a reaction from regional states such as the United Arab Emirates, which is also actively involved in Somalia’s security affairs.

Similarly, Western nations closely monitoring the security situation in the Horn of Africa may scrutinize SADAT’s activities, given concerns about the transparency of private military companies and their alignment with the political interests of the states they represent.

As Turkey expands its security role in Somalia, Horn Review states that the coming months will be crucial in observing how SADAT’s presence will impact the fight against Al-Shabaab.

Whether this move will bring more excellent stability or complicate foreign military intervention in Somalia is a closely watched issue of significant regional strategic importance.