Somalia: Political quagmire fuels humanitarian abyss

The arid plains of Somalia, once a landscape of nomadic resilience, now bear witness to a harrowing spectacle: a nation where natural disasters and political malfeasance converge, creating a humanitarian abyss. In April 2025, the specter of starvation looms over 5.98 million people, including a staggering 1.6 million children teetering on the precipice of acute malnutrition. This catastrophe, as highlighted by recent reports from AP News, The Guardian, and Reuters, is not merely a consequence of relentless climate shocks, but a direct and damning indictment of entrenched political dysfunction. The very architecture of Somalia’s political landscape, riddled with clan rivalries, central-state tensions, and systemic corruption, has transformed a vulnerable population into a casualty of power.

The Political Architecture of Collapse

At the heart of Somalia’s instability lies its clan-based political system, a legacy that continues to fracture the nation. Patronage networks, deeply rooted in lineage, prioritize loyalty over competence, diverting crucial aid and coveted government positions to favored groups. This insidious practice leaves marginalized communities, often the most vulnerable, excluded from essential humanitarian relief, deepening the chasm of inequality. The federal model, intended to decentralize power, has instead devolved into a battleground of competing interests. Federal Member States (FMS) allegedly accuse Mogadishu of monopolizing aid and resources, effectively stalling service delivery. Overlapping authorities and a lack of clear demarcation have created a gridlock, exploited by regional leaders who seize power vacuums for personal gain. This political paralysis is further exacerbated by rampant corruption. International watchdogs estimate that up to 30% of aid funds are lost to embezzlement, a staggering figure that underscores the systemic rot. The recent U.S. aid freeze, justified as a measure against corruption, has inadvertently crippled the already fragile food and medical supply chains, leaving millions without vital assistance. Adding to the volatile mix is Ethiopia’s controversial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Somaliland, a move that has escalated regional tensions and diverted critical attention from the burgeoning humanitarian crisis. Al-Shabaab, ever opportunistic, exploits this rift, portraying the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) as weak and ineffective, and recruiting disillusioned nationals into its ranks.

The Human Cost

The human cost of this political quagmire is devastating. Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), numbering 3.8 million, endure unimaginable suffering in overcrowded camps plagued by rampant sexual violence and a severe lack of clean water. The recent aid cuts have left these camps devoid of food, a stark reality underscored by the fact that only 12.4% of the 2025 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan (HNRP)’s $1.42 billion appeal has been funded. Pastoralist communities, the backbone of Somalia’s rural economy, have been decimated by prolonged drought and escalating land conflicts. Livestock, their primary source of livelihood, has perished, pushing them into abject poverty. The early cessation of the 2024 Deyr rains has further exacerbated water scarcity, igniting violent grazing disputes. Children, the most vulnerable, are bearing the brunt of this crisis. An estimated 1.6 million children face acute malnutrition by mid-2025, a grim statistic that reflects the collapse of the healthcare system. Desperate families are resorting to child labor and early marriage as desperate measures for survival, sacrificing the future of their children for the sake of immediate sustenance.

International Failures

The international community, burdened by competing crises, has demonstrated a troubling degree of donor fatigue. The conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza have diverted crucial funding, leaving Somalia’s aid appeal critically underfunded. Geopolitical maneuvering by Gulf States and Turkey, prioritizing military investments over humanitarian aid, has further compounded the problem. The U.S. aid freeze, while intended to combat corruption, has inadvertently accelerated starvation rates, highlighting the complex and often unintended consequences of international interventions.

Al-Shabaab’s Exploitation

Al-Shabaab, a ruthless and opportunistic extremist group, thrives in the governance voids created by political dysfunction. They offer basic services and security in areas neglected by the FGS, gaining the trust and loyalty of vulnerable populations. They extort NGOs and siphon resources, diverting aid intended for the starving. They capitalize on clan divisions and exploit the nationalist anger over the Ethiopia-Somaliland deal, recruiting disenfranchised youth into their ranks. The group’s ability to exploit the political and humanitarian crisis underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive and multifaceted approach to addressing Somalia’s challenges.

A Path Forward

Breaking the cycle of despair requires a concerted and sustained effort. Governance reforms, including robust anti-corruption measures and equitable aid distribution, are paramount. A genuine national dialogue, aimed at reconciling the deep-seated disputes between the FGS and FMS, as well as the enduring clan rivalries, is essential for lasting peace. Restoring funding, coupled with stringent oversight mechanisms to prevent leakage, is crucial for addressing the immediate humanitarian needs. Long-term climate adaptation strategies, supporting pastoralist communities with drought-resistant initiatives, are vital for building resilience against future shocks.

Conclusion

Somalia’s crisis is not an inevitable tragedy; it is a man-made disaster. Without urgent political accountability, millions will remain trapped in a cycle of despair, their lives sacrificed on the altar of political expediency. The international community must prioritize human lives over geopolitical maneuvering, transcending short-sighted interests to avert a generational catastrophe. The time for decisive action is now, lest the cries of the starving and the suffering become a permanent lament in the heart of the Horn of Africa.

About the Author

Prof. Abdinasir Ali Osman is a highly respected senior researcher, consultant, and trainer with over 35 years of experience in the humanitarian, development, and institutional capacity-building sectors. His career spans across the private, public, and non-profit sectors, where he has played a critical role in shaping policies, building institutions, and implementing large-scale programs in Somalia and beyond.

As a leading expert in humanitarian, governance, peacebuilding, and development, Prof. Osman has dedicated his life to advancing local capacity, institutional resilience, and sustainable development. His work has influenced policy decisions, empowered young professionals, and strengthened governance frameworks in fragile and conflict-affected environments.

You can reach him through email: ipi2024@hotmail.com