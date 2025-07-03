Sheikh Mansour: Arming warlords, fueling atrocities

ABU DHABI, UAE –Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan, a prominent member of the United Arab Emirates ruling family, has been accused of secretly aiding Sudanese warlord Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan, leader of the notorious Rapid Support Forces (RSF) amid Sudan’s escalating civil war, according to recent investigative reports by The New York Times.

The detailed report outlines how Sheikh Mansour, a younger brother to the powerful UAE ruler, openly hosted General Hamdan in February 2023, mere weeks before the Sudanese conflict erupted. This encounter was reportedly not their first; their relationship had been forged years prior when Sheikh Mansour had entertained the Sudanese commander at a UAE arms fair, where they toured exhibits of rockets and drones.

Following the escalation of the Sudanese civil war in April 2023, Sheikh Mansour allegedly provided further assistance to General Hamdan’s war efforts. While charities under Sheikh Mansour’s control reportedly established a hospital, ostensibly for humanitarian aid to civilians, American and U.N. officials assert that this operation served as a clandestine cover.

Their intelligence suggests it facilitated a secret Emirati scheme to smuggle sophisticated weaponry, including drones, to General Hamdan’s RSF.

Widespread atrocities

The New York Times article highlights a growing body of evidence pointing to widespread atrocities committed by General Hamdan’s forces, including massacres, mass rape, and genocide.

These actions have drawn international condemnation, yet the flow of arms to the RSF persists. Despite official denials from the UAE that it is arming any side in the conflict, the United States has reportedly intercepted numerous phone calls between General Hamdan and high-ranking Emirati leaders, including Sheikh Mansour.

These intercepts have led American officials to conclude that Sheikh Mansour has been instrumental in providing military support to General Hamdan’s forces, thereby exacerbating a conflict that has plunged Sudan into famine and triggered the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with a staggering toll of over 150,000 deaths and more than 12 million people displaced.

Neither Sheikh Mansour, General Hamdan, nor the Emirati Foreign Ministry has responded to the detailed inquiries regarding their alleged ties and roles in the war, as noted by The New York Times.

Beyond his alleged involvement in Sudan, the article portrays Sheikh Mansour, 54, as a crucial “fixer” and “handler” for the UAE’s increasingly aggressive expansion of influence across Africa and the Middle East.

Officials interviewed for the piece described him as being at the “sharp end” of this strategic drive, which includes securing vital ports and strategic minerals, countering Islamist movements, and solidifying the UAE’s position as a dominant regional power.

In countries like Libya, Sheikh Mansour is reported to have cultivated relationships with influential warlords and autocrats, often in apparent breach of international arms embargoes.

For instance, American officials observed Sheikh Mansour’s regular communications with Libyan strongman Khalifa Hifter and noted the illicit appearance of Emirati weapons, some supplied initially by the US, in the Libyan conflict zone. This pattern of engagement suggests a broader, calculated strategy to bolster allied factions in volatile regions.

Scandalous business dealings

The New York Times also notes that Sheikh Mansour’s extensive business dealings are facing unprecedented scrutiny. He was named as a “co-conspirator” in the infamous 1MDB scandal, one of the world’s largest financial frauds, by American prosecutors in 2022.

While he has never personally faced charges related to 1MDB, two of his companies agreed to repay a significant $1.8 billion to Malaysia in 2023 after being accused of facilitating the massive fraud. This financial settlement, though not an admission of guilt, underscores the serious nature of the allegations.

The report suggests that Sheikh Mansour’s long-enjoyed “gilded immunity” — a privilege often associated with immense wealth — may finally be eroding. In late 2023, a new British law effectively blocked his attempt to acquire the venerable Daily Telegraph newspaper, citing concerns over potential impacts on press freedom and the media’s independence.

Furthermore, his crown jewel in the sporting world, Manchester City, is currently embroiled in a high-stakes legal battle. The English Premier League has accused the club of breaking its financial rules 130 times, including allegations of funneling hundreds of millions of dollars from Emirati companies into the team’s coffers and disguising these payments as sponsorship deals.

If found guilty, the team could face severe penalties, ranging from hefty fines to expulsion from the league or even having its numerous titles stripped, potentially tarnishing Sheikh Mansour’s global sporting image.

In Washington, growing bipartisan disquiet over the UAE’s alleged role in the Sudanese war has spurred calls for accountability. Prominent Democratic lawmakers are pressing for a ban on US weapons sales to the Emirates until it ceases arming General Hamdan’s Rapid Support Forces.

This pressure intensified in May after the RSF reportedly employed powerful drones, which two former US officials believe were supplied by the Emirates, to bomb critical infrastructure in Sudan, including fuel depots, power plants, and the country’s last international airport.

The rising scrutiny marks a significant moment for Sheikh Mansour, whose dealings are now under an unwelcome spotlight he has long sought to avoid.