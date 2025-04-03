Somalia declares Swedish counselor persona non grata

STOCKHOLM, Sweden – The Somali government has reportedly expelled Anna Saleem Högberg, the Swedish counselor heading development cooperation efforts in the country, according to a Global Bar Magazine report citing anonymous Somali officials.

The alleged move, which has not been officially confirmed by either government, potentially signals significant friction in the generally positive relationship between the two nations.

The Stockholm-based publication stated that the decision to declare Ms. Högberg persona non grata—an unwelcome person—was purportedly made in March.

Sources cited by the magazine attributed the expulsion to a “contentious relationship” between Högberg and the office of Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre and included allegations that Högberg had “smeared the Somali government.”

As of Thursday afternoon, official channels in Mogadishu and Stockholm remained silent. When Sweden’s TT news agency contacted earlier regarding the initial report, the Swedish Foreign Ministry and the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), for which Högberg manages programs, declined to comment.

The reported move comes despite what both countries have recently described as close and historic ties, bolstered by significant Swedish development aid and a large Somali diaspora residing in Sweden. Sweden is one of Somalia’s major international partners, providing substantial support through Sida.

In 2024, total Swedish aid disbursement to Somalia amounted to approximately 664 million SEK (around USD 63 million), focusing on peacebuilding, democracy, human rights, health, climate resilience, and strengthening state institutions. High-level meetings as recently as December 2023 reaffirmed mutual commitments to strategic cooperation.

Ms. Högberg, listed as Counsellor and Head of Section for Somalia Development Cooperation at Sweden’s embassy (primarily based in Nairobi but covering Somalia), has been overseeing Sida’s extensive portfolio since 2022.

She previously held a similar position for Swedish aid in Sudan. Sida’s current strategy for Somalia focuses on long-term development and humanitarian support, working through various partners, including UN agencies, NGOs, and collaborations with Somali authorities.

While official silence persists, the expulsion of a senior diplomat, particularly one managing significant aid flows, could strain diplomatic relations and raise questions about the implementation of ongoing development projects.

In 2019, the Somali government expelled foreign diplomats, notably a senior UN envoy, over alleged interference in internal affairs.