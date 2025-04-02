Turkey bolsters Somalia’s anti-terror fight with Drones

Ankara, Turkey – Turkey is significantly increasing its military assistance to Somalia in the ongoing fight against terrorism, deploying advanced combat drones, and intensifying military training and defense cooperation, according to a report in Türkiye Daily.

The Turkish newspaper stated that Ankara has supplied the Somali government with cutting-edge unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs) from Turkish defense manufacturer Baykar, including the well-regarded Bayraktar TB2 and the more sophisticated Akinci drones.

This move is a key component of broader efforts to bolster Somalia’s national security as it continues to combat the persistent threat posed by the Al-Shabaab militant group.

The Bayraktar TB2 drones were initially deployed to Somalia in 2022 to support reconnaissance missions and conduct targeted strikes against insurgent elements.

These drones have proven effective in providing vital intelligence and executing precise attacks, significantly aiding the Somali National Army (SNA) in its operations against Al-Shabaab, an affiliate of al-Qaeda that has waged a violent insurgency in Somalia for over a decade.

More recently, Akinci UCAVs were delivered to Somalia via Turkish military A400M transport aircraft and have already commenced operations. The Akinci offers enhanced capabilities compared to the TB2, including a larger payload capacity, longer flight endurance, and more advanced sensors, enabling more complex and sustained missions against the militants.

Furthermore, discussions are reportedly underway regarding the potential supply of T129 Atak helicopters to Somalia. These attack helicopters would further enhance the SNA’s operational mobility and firepower in counter-terrorism efforts, providing crucial close air support for ground forces battling Al-Shabaab.

These advanced aerial assets are now actively employed by the Somali government to protect its forces and combat the Al-Shabaab insurgency, which remains a significant threat to the country’s stability, carrying out frequent bombings, assassinations, and attacks on government and civilian targets.

Turkish military training mission intensifies

Beyond drone deployments, Turkish forces are providing extensive military training to Somali soldiers through the Turkish Military Training Mission in Somalia (STGK). This mission works closely with the Somali government to develop the skills and professionalism of the SNA.

However, sources cited by Türkiye Daily indicate that Turkish military personnel will not participate in direct combat operations.

Their primary role is to provide technical assistance and operational guidance to Somali forces engaged in counter-terrorism efforts. Security at the Turkish military training facility in Somalia has also been heightened in response to recent regional security concerns.

Somalia is among 47 nations receiving military assistance from Turkey, underscoring Ankara’s growing role as a security partner in various regions.

Turkey has been steadily increasing its influence in the strategically important Horn of Africa, directly providing defense support, military cooperation, training, and weapons, aligning with its strategic interests.

The Horn of Africa’s proximity to key shipping lanes and its geopolitical significance in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden make it a region of considerable international interest.

This increased military support follows a recent assassination attempt on Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. Shortly after the incident, he visited Ankara to discuss the situation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to a statement from the Turkish Directorate of Communications, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international matters.

During their meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdogan reaffirmed Turkey’s strong commitment to Somalia’s peace, security, and unity. He emphasized that Turkish support would continue until lasting peace and stability are achieved in Somalia and the broader region.

Erdogan further stated that cooperation between Somalia and Turkey in the fight against terrorism would continue to deepen, reiterating Turkey’s unwavering support for the Somali people in their struggle against terrorism. He also highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, security, and defense.

Turkey views its presence and support in Somalia as crucial for maintaining its strategic position in the Horn of Africa. Turkey aims to play a significant role in stabilizing and securing the region without direct combat involvement by providing military training, UCAV capabilities, and potentially helicopters.

This approach allows Ankara to project influence and support its allies while minimizing direct military engagement on the ground.