US, Turkey support Somalia’s HirShabelle war

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The United States and Turkey have voiced strong support for Somalia’s HirShabelle regional administration as it battles Al-Shabaab militants in a conflict reaching a critical phase, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The pledges come as HirShabelle President Ali Guudlaawe intensifies military operations to dismantle the Al-Qaeda-linked group’s presence in central Somalia.

In a virtual meeting with US Ambassador to Somalia Richard H. Riley, President Guudlaawe discussed ongoing efforts to eradicate Al-Shabaab strongholds in the region.

Riley, joined by Colonel Norris, head of the Somalia Task Force Coordination Group, reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to supporting HirShabelle through military and humanitarian assistance.

“The United States stands shoulder-to-shoulder with HirShabelle in its fight against Al-Shabaab,” Riley said, praising Guudlaawe’s leadership in the challenging campaign.

He emphasized that US support would bolster both security operations and stabilization efforts in the war-torn region.

Separately, Turkey’s Ambassador to Somalia, Alper Aktas, held a phone call with Guudlaawe, offering condolences for lives lost in the conflict and expressing optimism about defeating the insurgents.

“The Turkish government, a steadfast ally of Somalia, believes victory over terrorism is near,” Aktas stated, according to a readout of the call.

A critical moment in HirShabelle’s war on terror

HirShabelle, a semi-autonomous state in central Somalia, has emerged as a key battleground in the federal government’s campaign against Al-Shabaab, which has waged a deadly insurgency since 2007.

The group controls swathes of rural territory in southern and central Somalia, launching frequent attacks on government and civilian targets despite years of military pressure from Somali forces, African Union peacekeepers, and international allies.

Recent weeks have seen an uptick in Al-Shabaab assaults in the Middle Shabelle region, prompting the deployment of additional Somali National Army troops and allied clan militias known as Macawisley.

The March 7 meeting between Guudlaawe, senior military officials, and militia leaders underscored the urgency of securing the area.

Guudlaawe briefly returned to his office amid the escalating conflict and hailed the international backing as a turning point.

“You have shown us solidarity in a difficult time, and we are deeply grateful for the partnership,” he told Riley. “Your role in this fight is invaluable, and your efforts will help liberate HirShabelle.”

US and Turkey: Key players in Somalia’s stability

The U.S. has long been a major partner in Somalia’s counterterrorism efforts, conducting airstrikes and providing training and equipment to Somali forces.

In early 2025, U.S. Africa Command carried out strikes against Islamic State targets in Puntland and Al-Shabaab militants elsewhere, killing key operatives.

The operation in HirShabelle builds on this momentum, with Washington signaling a sustained commitment to regional security.

Turkey, meanwhile, has deepened its influence in Somalia through military training, infrastructure projects, and humanitarian aid.

Ankara’s military base in Mogadishu trains Somali troops, while Turkish drones have reportedly been deployed against Al-Shabaab.

Aktas’s pledge reflects Turkey’s broader strategic interest in the Horn of Africa, where it seeks to counterbalance rival powers.

“Turkey’s message is a source of encouragement for all those sacrificing their lives on the frontlines in HirShabelle,” Guudlaawe said, acknowledging the morale boost from Ankara’s support.

Humanitarian stakes amid ongoing conflict

The conflict in HirShabelle has compounded Somalia’s humanitarian crisis, with millions displaced and in need of aid due to decades of war, drought, and flooding.

The International Rescue Committee reported 2024 that 37 percent of Somalia’s population requires assistance, a figure likely worsened by recent fighting.

Both the US and Turkey have vowed to address these needs alongside their military backing.

Analysts say international support could tip the scales in HirShabelle, where Al-Shabaab’s strict interpretation of Islamic law has alienated many locals.

Yet the group’s resilience—demonstrated by a 24-hour hotel siege in Beledweyne on March 11 that left seven dead—underscores the challenge ahead.

As HirShabelle braced for further clashes, Guudlaawe thanked both ambassadors for their unwavering stance.

“Those who stand with us now will not be forgotten,” he said, signaling hope that the combined efforts of Somalia and its allies could finally weaken Al-Shabaab’s grip.

The coming weeks will test whether this international coalition can deliver a decisive blow to the militants, offering a glimmer of stability to a region long plagued by violence.