Beledweyne, Somalia – A fierce, 24-hour siege of the Qaahira Hotel in Beledweyne, the capital of Somalia’s Hiiraan region, concluded after Somali security forces neutralized Al-Shabaab militants who had stormed the establishment.

The attack, which began with powerful explosions, resulted in the deaths of at least seven people, including elders, military officers, and civilians, with several others injured.

The attack commenced with vehicle-borne explosive devices targeting the hotel, followed by armed militants infiltrating the premises, where local elders and military officials were residing.

“The attackers were six in total; four detonated themselves, and security forces killed the other two,” stated Omar Alasow, the mayor of Beledweyne, during a press conference.

He further explained that security forces spent many hours rescuing the people trapped inside the hotel.

“The operation was concluded late last night. This morning, we are inside the hotel, and investigations are underway to determine if any further explosives were planted,” the mayor said.

Survivor recounts chaos

A local elder who survived the attack recounted the harrowing experience.

“They hit us with a ‘Leylo’ truck loaded with explosives during morning prayers. Then, armed men, about six or seven, entered. We fought back fiercely,” he said.

He added that an attacker detonated an explosive vest during the fighting. The elder also confirmed that they inflicted many casualties upon the attackers.

The attack occurred amidst intensified military operations against Al-Shabaab in the Hiiraan and Middle Shabelle regions, which fall under the HiShabelle State administration.

Despite recent territorial losses, Al-Shabaab has demonstrated its capacity to launch complex and deadly attacks.

Beledweyne, a crucial hub in the local resistance against Al-Shabaab, has been a frequent target of the group’s attacks, highlighting the region’s volatility.

The city’s geographical position has made it a focal point in the fight against the extremist group. The term “Khawaarijta,” which was used in the Somali text, is a term used by the Somali government and its allies to describe Al-Shabaab.

Al-Shabaab’s resurgence

The attack highlights Al-Shabaab’s continued ability to execute complex operations, even amid ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.

The Qahira Hotel was hosting discussions on countering the group’s influence when the militants struck, highlighting their intent to disrupt local resistance efforts.

Similar attacks in Beledweyne, including a 2022 twin bombing that killed over 100, reflect a pattern of targeting this restive region.

In recent months, government forces have reclaimed swathes of territory in central Somalia, though analysts warn that the group’s ability to execute complex assaults remains undiminished.

The United Nations reported in February 2025 that Al-Shabaab continues to exploit local grievances and governance gaps, sustaining its recruitment and funding networks.

Security forces continue investigating the scene, searching for any remaining threats and gathering evidence. The authorities are also working to support the victims and their families.

For Beledweyne’s residents, the attack is a stark reminder of the persistent danger posed by the militants, even as the government touts territorial gains.

The human toll—lives lost and a community shaken—underscores the steep cost of this enduring conflict.