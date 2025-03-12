Somalia approves Egypt military base to train army

Mogadishu, Somalia – Somalia’s federal government has authorized Egypt to establish a military base on its territory to train Somali National Army (SNA) forces, signaling a deepening partnership between Mogadishu and Cairo.

The move, announced this week, aims to bolster Somalia’s security as it battles Al-Shabaab and navigates regional tensions.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ali Omar, known as Ali Balcad, told state media that the base stems from an existing agreement to enhance military ties.

“Egypt has consistently stood by Somalia,” Omar said. “Those who arm you or train your soldiers are directly involved in the fight you’re waging.”

Egyptian instructors will operate from camps within Somalia, training SNA troops for current operations and long-term stability.

The initiative follows an August 2024 defense pact, with Egypt already supplying weapons and equipment to Somalia’s government, led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Though specific locations remain undisclosed, the base will host Egyptian trainers to strengthen the SNA’s capabilities.

Egypt joins the AU mission

Egypt will also contribute to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which began in January 2025 and replaced ATMIS.

Egyptian forces are expected to arrive by air and sea to aid the fight against Al-Shabaab, though exact troop numbers are unconfirmed.

This builds on a broader regional effort, including a troop agreement with Ethiopia on February 23, 2025, despite strains over Ethiopia’s Somaliland deal.

Somalia and Egypt share a history of cooperation, with Cairo training Somali officers since the 1960s.

Egypt’s renewed engagement under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi aligns with its African security goals and counters Ethiopia’s influence, strained by Nile River disputes and Ethiopia’s January 2024 Somaliland agreement, which Somalia rejects.

Mohamud’s administration, in power since 2022, seeks foreign support to rebuild its military.

Geographical stakes

Somalia’s 3,300-kilometer coastline along the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean is a strategic asset, yet instability fuels militancy and piracy.

Somalia’s protracted conflict with Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked group, continues despite Somali and international military operations.

Al-Shabaab remains a potent threat, staging attacks in Somalia and neighboring countries.

On Tuesday, armed militants attacked a hotel in the central Somali city of Beledweyne on Monday, killing at least four people, including two elders, officials and witnesses said.

The attack, which began with powerful explosions followed by gunfire, targeted the Hotel Cairo, a known gathering point for local leaders.

The UN Security Council endorsed AUSSOM in a March 10 statement but stressed coordination among contributors. Egypt’s base aims to accelerate these efforts, though details on its scale remain limited.

Somalia’s move to host an Egyptian base leverages Cairo’s military expertise to counter militancy. Yet, it risks complicating relations with Ethiopia, a key neighbor.

As Egyptian forces prepare to deploy, the Horn of Africa faces a critical juncture, balancing security gains against regional friction.

The Egyptian base, possibly near Mogadishu, underscores the Horn of Africa’s importance to global security.