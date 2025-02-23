Ethiopia, Somalia sign military pact amid regional tensions

Mogadishu, Somalia – Ethiopia and Somalia have formalized a military agreement that will govern the operations of Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) within Somalia under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) aims to streamline Ethiopia’s military presence and enhance regional security cooperation.

The agreement was reached following high-level talks in Addis Ababa on February 22, 2025, between Ethiopia’s Chief of General Staff, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, and Somalia’s Chief of Defense Forces, General Odowaa Yusuf Rageh.

The SOFA establishes a legal and operational framework for Ethiopian troops in Somalia, ensuring their activities align with both nations’ security objectives.

This development follows recent discussions between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud during a diplomatic visit to Addis Ababa from February 14 to 16, where both leaders pledged to strengthen military cooperation.

Longstanding security collaboration

Ethiopian forces have played a key role in Somalia’s security landscape since 2007, primarily fighting against the militant group al-Shabaab.

Their presence has been part of successive African Union-led peacekeeping missions, with AUSSOM being the latest initiative to stabilize Somalia and support local security forces.

While Ethiopian troops have long been active in Somalia, the new agreement formalizes their presence, ensuring compliance with operational regulations.

Somali officials have emphasized that the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) retains ultimate control over any foreign military presence, a move aimed at addressing concerns over previous unilateral Ethiopian operations.

Tensions over Ethiopia-Somaliland agreement

The formalization of military cooperation follows a year of strained relations between Ethiopia and Somalia. In January 2024, Ethiopia signed a controversial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Somaliland, a self-declared independent region of Somalia.

The deal granted Ethiopia access to a 20-kilometer stretch of Somaliland’s coastline near Berbera, allowing Ethiopia to develop military and commercial facilities in exchange for recognizing Somaliland’s independence.

The Somali federal government strongly opposed the deal, viewing it as violating the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The dispute led to heightened diplomatic tensions, with Somalia threatening to expel Ethiopian troops from AUSSOM.

Turkey mediated peace talks between the two countries amid rising tensions, resulting in the Ankara Declaration in December 2024. Both nations agreed to negotiate peacefully while upholding Somalia’s territorial unity.

The recent SOFA agreement is seen as a step toward de-escalating tensions and reinforcing security cooperation.

The Horn of Africa remains a geopolitically sensitive region, with external actors closely monitoring developments. The Ethiopia-Somaliland agreement not only strained Ethiopia-Somalia relations but also attracted international attention. Egypt, for example, has supplied military aid to Somalia, further complicating regional dynamics.

The formalization of Ethiopian troop deployment under AUSSOM is expected to bolster joint counterterrorism efforts against al-Shabaab.

However, the broader impact of Ethiopia’s engagement in Somaliland remains uncertain, with Somali leaders continuing to push for a complete agreement reversal.

As Ethiopia and Somalia work toward stabilizing their military and diplomatic relations, the success of their cooperation will depend on continued diplomatic engagement, regional support, and international mediation.

The SOFA agreement is a key milestone, but unresolved disputes—particularly Ethiopia’s deal with Somaliland—continue to pose challenges.