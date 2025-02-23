Somalia’s only remaining solution : UAE design

In today’s political environment, countries or groups of countries join together to form a union. There are 27 countries in Europe that have joined together as the European Union. They share common values, a common currency, as well as a border union. Here in our neighborhood, we have the East African Community (EAC), which is composed of: Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan, Congo, Somalia, Rwanda and Burundi.

They are evolving into a political federation and aspire to establish a joint tax union as well as a unified monetary policy.

Somalia, as per the UN and AU charters, has been classified as a failed state since 1991. Much of its regions have developed into a federal system that functions as separate entities while still constituting a federal state, albeit with slight independence.

Somaliland, however, has not ‘fully’ joined Somalia. As an entity, Somaliland has performed better than all the other states of Somalia. Although it seeks recognition as an independent country, it has a long way to go and must address several issues before achieving that goal.

Federalism has encountered challenges in various countries, including the United States, where conflicts arise over state actions and governance. Somalia is no different.

Whereas one federal member may wish to act independently on matters of its own interest, other members may perceive this as a conflict rather than a promotion of unity, which is the primary objective of federalism.

There have been cases where a federal state feels its interests are threatened, as seen in the recent conflict between Texas and the Biden administration. While Texas opposed irregular immigration into the United States, the Biden administration was more lenient on the issue. Texas even threatened to separate from the union. It was speculated that Texas might leave the United States’ federal system. Such scenarios occur in many places.

Similarly, Somaliland seeks to separate from Somalia, which presents many challenges. For Somaliland to gain recognition as an independent state, it must meet specific criteria:

Have a functioning government ✅

Be a separate entity from other regions ✅

Have been barred from joining other federal regions, which Somalia has not enforced ❌

Be recognized by other countries, which it has not achieved ❌

Constitute a distinct community, which it does not ❌

Have a separate language, which it does not ❌

Have a different religion, which it does not ❌

Have a longstanding governance structure ✅

Based on these criteria, recognition for Somaliland does not seem feasible in the near future.

So, what is the solution?

Federal members must operate with a shared understanding if true federalism is to be achieved.

Consider the case of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where seven federal states have successfully coexisted for over 50 years. The UAE consists of: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al-Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.

The UAE has significantly exceeded expectations due to its well-functioning federal system. The emirates maintain a strong working relationship that continually strengthens their unity, purpose, and shared interests.

Since 1971, the UAE has had a president who serves as the overall emir of all seven emirates and a prime minister who oversees the day-to-day operations of federal government institutions.

Each emirate conducts both federal and state functions concurrently. Responsibilities such as internal security, policing, ports, municipalities, electricity, and water services fall under the jurisdiction of the state and are primarily managed by the prime minister. Meanwhile, external threats, foreign affairs, monetary control, and the central bank are under the president’s authority.

A similar model could be applied to Somalia’s seven regional states: Jubaland, South West State, Banadir, Hirshabelle, Galmudug, Puntland and Somaliland (though requiring significant persuasion).

Each of these regional entities could exercise their internal autonomy while simultaneously working towards Somalia’s national interests as a unified federation.

This approach would allow these regions to maintain some autonomy while participating in a federal system where external affairs are managed collectively.

Somalis need to integrate into the international system in a more structured and practical manner.

Remaining isolated from the global system for too long will not serve Somalia or the region well.

Ibrahim A. Dalahow

Dubai – United Arab Emirates

dalahow@gmail.com

Disclaimer:The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official stance of Caasimada Online or its members.