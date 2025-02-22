Somali president urges U.S. to lift aid suspension

Mogadishu, Somalia – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has called on the United States to reconsider its recent suspension of aid to Somalia, emphasizing American assistance’s critical role in the country’s security and humanitarian efforts.

The U.S. decision, part of a 90-day review ordered by the Trump administration, has halted military aid, development funding, and humanitarian support, raising concerns about its impact on Somalia’s fight against terrorism and ongoing relief operations.

Speaking in Mogadishu, Mohamud acknowledged the suspension but remained hopeful that Washington would restore funding.

“The United States has always stood by Somalia, and we are optimistic that our partnership will continue,” he said.

While he refrained from direct criticism, his remarks signaled Somalia’s reliance on foreign aid to sustain military operations against al-Shabaab and provide essential services to millions in need.

Aid freeze threatens security

The suspension has disrupted key U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) programs and other American-funded initiatives. The U.S. provided over $369 million in aid to Somalia in 2021 alone, supporting efforts ranging from counterterrorism to food assistance.

The abrupt halt has already led to operational challenges for NGOs working with internally displaced persons, malnutrition treatment centers, and victims of gender-based violence.

Security analysts warn that the funding cut could weaken Somalia’s military, mainly as it battles al-Shabaab insurgents.

While the U.S. has continued its targeted airstrikes against extremist groups, military experts argue that without sustained financial and logistical support, Somalia’s armed forces may struggle to maintain momentum on the battlefield.

Balancing diplomacy and dependency

Despite the aid freeze, Mohamud went out of his way to express gratitude to the U.S. for its continued counterterrorism support.

“We appreciate all our allies, particularly the United States, for their unwavering commitment to Somalia’s security,” he stated, avoiding direct mention of other nations that have supported Somalia’s military efforts, such as Turkey.

Analysts view Mohamud’s approach as a diplomatic effort to ensure that military cooperation remains intact while leaving room for negotiations to reinstate broader U.S. assistance.

Meanwhile, Somalia’s government remains engaged in discussions with Washington, hoping the suspension will be lifted after the 90-day review period.

As humanitarian groups brace for further disruptions, Somalia’s leadership faces the challenge of balancing diplomatic pressure with the urgent need to secure critical aid. Whether Washington will heed Mogadishu’s appeal remains to be seen.