Somali lawmakers clash over Al-Shabab, elections

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A heated dispute erupted outside Somalia’s Parliament on Sunday as opposition and pro-government lawmakers clashed over the country’s security situation, nearly escalating into a physical confrontation in front of journalists.

The tensions were sparked by opposition MP Daahir Amiin Jeesow, who claimed that Al-Shabab controls nearly half of Somalia’s territory following recent military confrontations.

His remarks were immediately challenged by pro-government lawmakers, who accused him of spreading misinformation and undermining the morale of the Somali National Army (SNA).

Jeesow, a member of former President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed’s party, raised concerns about the extent of Al-Shabab’s influence, suggesting that the militant group had expanded its hold despite ongoing military offensives.

“As you have seen, half of the country is now under Al-Shabab’s control, and in some areas, they remain,” Jeesow declared.

His comments prompted a strong rebuttal from Bashiir Goobe, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, who rejected Jeesow’s claims, stating they were damaging national security efforts.

“Somali men and women are shedding their blood in this fight. For my colleague to say that Al-Shabab controls the country is unacceptable and demoralizing,” Goobe said.

Similarly, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, MP Maxamuud Jeego, dismissed Jeesow’s assertions, arguing that the government is successfully countering Al-Shabab’s attacks.

“This country is at war. Al-Shabab launches attacks daily, but they are confronted and defeated. There is no territory they control or can hold,” Jeego stated.

The confrontation highlights the widening political divide between opposition and pro-government factions, particularly regarding security policies and Somalia’s upcoming elections.

One-person, one-vote elections

Meanwhile, inside Parliament, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud officially opened the sixth session of the legislature, where he reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to implementing a one-person, one-vote electoral system—a plan that remains a subject of intense debate.

In his address to lawmakers, President Mohamud emphasized that Somalia has an opportunity to hold free and fair elections for the first time in 56 years, allowing citizens to elect their leaders directly.

“We want the Somali people to freely and fairly cast their votes and elect their leaders after 56 years,” he said.

The president also announced a significant financial investment in election infrastructure, revealing that his government had spent millions of dollars acquiring the necessary equipment for a nationwide election.

“I want to inform Parliament that the government has allocated funds and procured the equipment needed to implement the elections, and we are ready to seek international support where needed,” Mohamud stated.

Acknowledging concerns about the credibility of the electoral process, the president assured lawmakers that his government would not put the country at risk and called for trust in the institutions managing the elections.

“There is no reason to endanger the country. I want Somalis to trust each other and have confidence in the electoral process. If we are not re-elected tomorrow, we will return to our homes. There is no justification for jeopardizing the country,” he added.

Tensions heighten as elections near

Mohamud’s remarks come at a time of increasing political tensions over Somalia’s electoral process. Opposition groups, some federal member states, and segments of civil society have raised concerns about government control over the election framework, leading to disputes between Villa Somalia and regional leaders.

At the same time, Somalia remains embroiled in an ongoing battle against Al-Shabab, whose insurgency continues to pose a significant threat to national stability.

Despite military offensives, the group remains active in rural areas. It frequently carries out deadly attacks, including suicide bombings in Mogadishu and other urban centers.

The combination of election-related disputes and security concerns raises questions about Somalia’s stability in the coming months.

Analysts warn that political infighting could distract from critical security efforts, making it harder for the government to maintain control and push forward with its ambitious electoral reforms.