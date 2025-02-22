Somalia pushes forward with one-person one-vote elections

Mogadishu, Somalia – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to implementing a one-person, one-vote electoral system, marking a major shift away from the country’s longstanding clan-based voting structure.

At the opening of the sixth session of Somalia’s Federal Parliament, Mohamud underscored the government’s readiness to fund and facilitate the transition despite ongoing political tensions and logistical challenges.

For over five decades, Somalia’s elections have operated under an indirect system where clan elders select representatives. President Mohamud emphasized the urgency of change, declaring that Somalis should have the right to freely and fairly elect their leaders.

“The government has secured the necessary funds and equipment to hold direct elections,” Mohamud told lawmakers. “We are prepared to seek international assistance to ensure this process succeeds.”

The shift to universal suffrage would represent a major milestone in Somalia’s political evolution, providing millions of citizens with a direct say in their government for the first time in decades.

Security concerns and political divisions

Despite the ambitious vision, significant hurdles remain. Security threats from militant groups like al-Shabaab, logistical obstacles, and deep-seated political divisions between the federal government and regional states continue to pose risks to a smooth transition.

Mohamud sought to ease fears about election-related instability, assuring the public that the government would not endanger national security.

“There is no reason to put the country at risk,” he said. “Somalis must have confidence in those managing the elections. If we lose at the ballot box, we will accept the results and return home. There is no justification for chaos.”

However, political disputes over the electoral framework persist. Some regional administrations and opposition figures remain skeptical, fearing the central government could manipulate the process to consolidate power.

Calls for constitutional reform

Beyond electoral preparations, Mohamud urged Parliament to finalize key constitutional amendments necessary for institutionalizing democratic governance.

“In this session, Parliament is expected to take decisive steps toward completing the country’s constitution,” he stated.

Finalizing the legal framework is crucial in ensuring a smooth transition to universal suffrage and avoiding potential legal disputes that could derail the process.

The President’s speech comes at a time of heightened tensions. In late 2024, the semi-autonomous state of Jubaland re-elected Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe as its regional President without federal oversight, deepening rifts between Mogadishu and regional governments.

The dispute escalated when the federal government and Jubaland issued arrest warrants for each other’s leaders, exacerbating Somalia’s fragile political landscape.

The federal government’s push for direct elections represents a bold attempt to reshape Somalia’s political future. However, the road to universal suffrage remains uncertain, with entrenched power struggles, security risks, and logistical obstacles ahead.