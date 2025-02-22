Somali president in last-minute talks as no-confidence looms

Mogadishu, Somalia – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has launched a series of high-level meetings with lawmakers to ease political tensions ahead of the opening of Parliament’s sixth session.

The talks come amid growing speculation over a no-confidence motion against his administration, which has gained traction recently.

For the past two days, President Mohamud has held back-to-back consultations with legislators from both houses of Parliament, urging cooperation and stability as the new session begins.

These meetings, held in small groups, have focused on three key issues: counterterrorism efforts, maintaining unity within Parliament, and defusing tensions surrounding the impending no-confidence motion.

During discussions with lawmakers from his Hawiye clan, the President emphasized their crucial role in maintaining legislative order. He reportedly told them, “A Parliament without your leadership cannot function; assume your responsibilities.”

He also urged them to work toward resolving grievances raised by legislators from other clans to ensure a smooth political process.

Mohamud also met with representatives from other clans, stressing the importance of a stable and functioning Parliament. He reassured them that the government remains open to dialogue and negotiations.

However, sources familiar with the discussions noted that the President appeared acutely aware of the mounting pressures against him, particularly regarding the no-confidence motion, which is expected to be formally introduced in the coming weeks.

Tensions and political uncertainty

The no-confidence motion has been in preparation for several weeks, with opposition lawmakers working behind the scenes to secure enough votes to challenge the President’s administration.

The motion has reportedly gained support from multiple factions, including members representing regional states with growing tensions with the central government.

Some reports suggest that lawmakers opposed to the government plan disruptive actions during the opening session, including attempts to delay or derail proceedings.

President Mohamud repeatedly urged lawmakers to ensure a peaceful and structured start to the session, warning that political instability could undermine national governance and economic recovery efforts.

Political analysts note that this no-confidence motion could present a serious challenge to the government, particularly given Somalia’s history of parliamentary disputes leading to leadership changes.

Power struggles in Somalia

Somalia has long grappled with tensions between the executive branch and Parliament, leading to repeated political crises.

In July 2020, then-Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire was ousted in a no-confidence vote after lawmakers criticized his government’s handling of the electoral process and security reforms.

Similarly, in December 2013, Prime Minister Abdi Farah Shirdon was removed from office following a parliamentary vote of no confidence after disagreements with then-President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

These incidents underscore the volatile nature of Somali politics, where shifting alliances and political maneuvering often determine the survival of government leaders.

The current no-confidence motion could follow a similar trajectory, mainly if opposition lawmakers mobilize sufficient support within Parliament. President Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre have been engaged in urgent crisis talks to counteract the no-confidence motion.

As part of their strategy, they have dismissed several key ministers from regional states, including Southwest, Jubaland, and Puntland, accusing them of failing to prevent lawmakers from their regions from backing the motion.

Additionally, there have been allegations that parliamentary leaders are deliberately stalling the session’s reopening to delay any formal introduction of the motion.

The sixth parliamentary session, initially scheduled to resume on February 6, has faced multiple postponements due to mounting political discord. Observers note that these delays have only fueled speculation that government officials are seeking to buy time to consolidate support.

The opposition, however, remains determined to push forward with the motion, arguing that the government has failed to deliver on key policy promises and has mishandled several national security challenges.

The unfolding political crisis comes at a time when Somalia is grappling with numerous security and economic challenges. The government is currently engaged in an ongoing counterterrorism campaign against Al-Shabaab, which continues to pose a significant threat to national stability.

Political instability in the capital could further complicate these efforts, weakening the government’s ability to implement security measures effectively.

Furthermore, Somalia’s upcoming electoral process remains a contentious issue, with opposition groups accusing the government of failing to implement necessary reforms.

A prolonged political standoff could delay key decisions regarding electoral preparations, potentially exacerbating tensions before the next national elections.