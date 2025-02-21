Somalia denies blocking ex-PM Roble’s diplomatic passport

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The Somali government has denied allegations that it obstructed former Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble from obtaining diplomatic passport clearance for travel to South Africa amid growing political tensions.

Speaking to VOA Somali, Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi refuted claims that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs blocked Roble’s travel request. He asserted that the ministry had formally responded to Roble’s request on February 1 and played no role in preventing his diplomatic clearance.

“We have the letter we wrote to him and his delegation on February 1, and we do not know where his request was rejected. We only heard about it on social media,” Fiqi stated.

Social media reports suggested that the Somali government, specifically its embassy in Kenya, refused to process Roble’s request for diplomatic travel privileges.

The incident has fueled speculation about internal political maneuvering and a potential rift between the former prime minister and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration.

Despite the controversy, Roble departed for South Africa on Thursday using his Swedish passport, which he holds as a naturalized citizen.

He traveled alongside a delegation of former Somali officials, including ex-Minister of Education Abdullahi Arab, former State Minister for Planning Gaani, and former Banadir regional secretary-general Xiireey, who reportedly used their European passports.

Somalia’s power struggles

Roble served as prime minister from 2020 to 2022 and was crucial in stabilizing Somalia during the contentious 2022 elections. His tenure was marred by intense power struggles with then-President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, particularly managing elections and security affairs.

One of the most significant confrontations occurred in late 2021 when Farmaajo attempted to suspend Roble over corruption-related land dispute allegations.

Roble, in turn, accused Farmaajo of trying to stage a coup and consolidate power. The standoff led to months of political uncertainty, with Somali security forces aligning themselves along factional lines in Mogadishu.

Roble was also instrumental in facilitating the eventual transition of power to the current administration. His role in pushing the election process was widely seen as a counterbalance to Farmaajo’s attempts to extend his presidency beyond his mandate.

The ongoing speculation about the diplomatic passport issue echoes past incidents where Somali politicians have used bureaucratic processes to sideline rivals. In 2017, former President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration faced criticism for allegedly delaying the issuance of travel documents to opposition figures.

Similarly, in 2011, political disputes between then-President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed and Speaker of Parliament Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden resulted in administrative roadblocks for officials aligned with different factions.

Diplomatic passport regulations

Diplomatic passports in Somalia are typically granted to officials traveling abroad on state business, providing them with certain privileges and immunities.

Clearance involves a formal request to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which then liaises with embassies and host nations. Denial of such privileges can be perceived as a political slight, especially when high-profile figures are involved.

While Minister Fiqi denied any government interference, the absence of a direct statement from Roble himself has further fueled speculation.

His visit to South Africa comes at the invitation of the Somali diaspora community, where he is expected to engage in discussions on Somalia’s political landscape, including ongoing disputes over electoral reforms and constitutional changes.

The incident has ignited debate on social media, with opposition figures accusing the government of using bureaucratic measures to marginalize political rivals.

Supporters of President Mohamud, however, argue that Roble’s travel arrangements do not indicate political targeting, as he successfully traveled using his second passport.