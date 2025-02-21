Somalia seeks clemency for nationals on death row in Saudi

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has launched diplomatic efforts to secure clemency for Somali nationals sentenced to death or long prison terms in Saudi Arabia.

The move follows the recent execution of Somali national Mohamed Nur Hussein Gacal in the southern city of Najran. Gacal was convicted of smuggling hashish into the kingdom, with his sentence upheld by Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court.

His family condemned the execution, alleging he was denied fair legal representation. According to his uncle, Hassan Hussein Yusuf, Gacal made a brief phone call before his execution, informing them of his imminent death.

Diplomatic push for clemency

“The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia, led by Minister Hassan Macallin Mahmoud, is closely monitoring both the legal and humanitarian situation of Somali prisoners in Saudi Arabia,” the ministry stated.

It emphasized ongoing talks with Saudi authorities to secure proper legal representation and push for sentence commutations or prisoner transfers.

Somali officials are advocating for implementing the Riyadh Agreement on Judicial Cooperation, a treaty among Arab League states that could provide a legal framework for repatriating Somali convicts.

Ambassador Aweys Haji Yusuf, Somalia’s top diplomat in Saudi Arabia, confirmed that discussions are ongoing to halt executions and explore alternative sentences such as life imprisonment.

Saudi Arabia’s execution record

Saudi Arabia has one of the highest execution rates in the world, applying capital punishment for crimes such as drug trafficking, murder, and terrorism-related offenses.

In 2024 alone, Saudi authorities executed at least 53 individuals for drug-related crimes, a sharp increase from previous years. Rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have documented concerns over due process and transparency in these cases.

Somali migrants are among those affected, with at least 50 Somali nationals reportedly on death row in Saudi Arabia. Many were convicted of drug trafficking under circumstances advocacy groups describe as unfair, with concerns over forced confessions, lack of legal representation, and trials conducted in a language they do not understand.

Saudi Arabia’s strict legal framework offers limited avenues for appeal, and executions are often carried out without prior notice to families or diplomatic missions. The UN has urged the kingdom to implement alternative sentencing measures and ensure greater transparency in judicial proceedings.

Migrants facing trial in Saudi Arabia often struggle with legal and linguistic barriers, going through proceedings without proper defense. Rights groups argue that many Somali detainees were coerced or unknowingly involved in drug smuggling operations.

Legal experts note that Saudi Arabia’s judiciary applies capital punishment in a manner that disproportionately affects foreign workers. Somali authorities continue to engage with Saudi counterparts to advocate for their nationals facing severe sentences.