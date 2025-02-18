Saudi Arabia executes Somali man ‘for drug smuggling’

Najran, Saudi Arabia – Saudi authorities have executed a Somali national, Mohamed Nur Hussein Gacal after he was convicted of attempting to smuggle hashish into the kingdom.

The execution took place on Sunday in the southern city of Najran, according to a statement from the Saudi Ministry of Interior.

The ministry asserted that Gacal was found guilty by a special court and sentenced to death, a ruling later upheld by the country’s Supreme Court. His execution was carried out by Saudi Arabia’s strict legal framework, which mandates capital punishment for serious drug offenses, murder, and terrorism-related crimes.

Gacal’s family has condemned the execution, alleging that he was denied a fair trial and proper legal representation. According to his uncle, Hassan Hussein Yusuf, Gacal managed to make a brief phone call to his family shortly before the execution, informing them that his sentence was about to be carried out.

“My nephew was not given proper legal assistance, and the proceedings were rushed without due process,” Yusuf told Somali media outlets.

The family has called on Somali authorities and human rights organizations to intervene in cases of other Somali nationals facing the death penalty in Saudi Arabia.

Somali government seeks clemency

The Somali government has stated that it was not formally notified of Gacal’s execution. Ambassador Aweys Haji Yusuf, Somalia’s top diplomat in Saudi Arabia, said that discussions with Saudi authorities are ongoing to secure clemency for Somali nationals on death row.

“We have requested that executions be halted and that alternative sentences, such as life imprisonment, be considered,” Yusuf said. The Somali consulate in Jeddah has confirmed it is actively negotiating with Saudi officials in an attempt to secure leniency for detainees.

Gacal’s execution has drawn attention to the plight of Somali migrants in Saudi Arabia, where at least 50 Somali nationals are currently awaiting execution—many of them for drug-related offenses.

According to rights groups and Somali officials, a significant number of these individuals were coerced or misled into smuggling illicit substances. Some reportedly fell victim to human traffickers who lured them with false promises of employment, only to force them into drug smuggling under threat of violence.

“The majority of these individuals were desperate for work and unknowingly became part of drug trafficking networks,” said a Somali human rights advocate who spoke on condition of anonymity. “They deserve fair trials and access to legal aid, not summary executions.”

Saudi Arabia’s execution record

Saudi Arabia enforces one of the world’s strictest legal systems based on an interpretation of Islamic law (Sharia). Capital punishment is commonly applied for crimes such as drug trafficking, murder, and terrorism-related offenses.

In recent years, the kingdom has intensified its crackdown on drug-related crimes. In 2024 alone, Saudi authorities executed at least 53 people for drug offenses—a sharp increase from previous years.

This surge in executions has drawn condemnation from human rights organizations, which argue that capital punishment should not be used for non-violent offenses.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have repeatedly called on the Saudi government to reform its criminal justice system and ensure fair trials for foreign nationals.

The United Nations has also urged Saudi Arabia to adopt alternative sentencing measures for drug-related crimes, emphasizing rehabilitation over execution.

The execution of Gacal has sparked renewed criticism from international observers, particularly regarding the treatment of foreign nationals in the Saudi judicial system.

Many migrant workers, including Somalis, face significant legal and linguistic barriers, often going through trial proceedings without access to translators or legal counsel.

“The Saudi judicial system disproportionately targets foreign workers when it comes to capital punishment,” said a legal expert specializing in Middle Eastern law.

“Many of these individuals do not have the means to defend themselves adequately, and their home governments often have little leverage to intervene.”

The Somali community, both in Somalia and among the diaspora, has called for greater diplomatic engagement to prevent further executions of Somali nationals in Saudi Arabia.

Advocacy groups have urged Somali authorities to establish a formal legal aid program to support nationals facing trial abroad.