Somali President slams ‘fear-mongering’ opposition claims

Mogadishu, Somalia – President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has dismissed recent allegations from opposition leaders, accusing them of spreading unnecessary fear and political instability instead of focusing on the nation’s progress.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new hospital in Mogadishu on Monday, President Mohamud refuted opposition claims that his administration is leading the country toward confusion and authoritarianism. He described these accusations as misleading and harmful.

“Politicians suggesting an impending disaster, opening the gates of hell, are abnormal individuals, mentally unwell, and in need of treatment,” the president stated, directly addressing criticisms that his government is becoming dictatorial and restricting political freedoms.

He further asserted that such rhetoric contributes to the nation’s instability. “The real problem in Somalia is the politicians,” Mohamud said. “Significant progress has been made, and it’s essential to showcase our achievements and the opportunities that still exist.”

Opposition’s allegation s

The president’s remarks follow accusations from opposition figure Abdullahi Sheikh Hassan, who recently claimed that Mohamud’s government has clandestinely organized a special force of 10,000 soldiers aimed at targeting dissenting politicians.

The opposition alleges that this force operates outside official security institutions and is tasked with disarming political opponents.

While President Mohamud did not directly address these specific allegations, his comments on political fearmongering were an indirect response.

To date, the Somali government has not issued an official statement regarding the existence of such a force, and independent sources have not verified these claims.

Escalating political tensions

Political tensions are intensifying as the nation prepares for the 2026 elections. Opposition parties and some federal member states have boycotted the electoral preparations led by the National Independent Electoral Commission (NIEC).

Puntland and Jubbaland have openly opposed the federal government’s handling of the electoral process, citing political and security concerns.

The opposition accuses President Mohamud of bypassing independent institutions and enacting legal changes to establish an electoral commission lacking legitimacy, which they describe as an attempt to predetermine election outcomes.

Some opposition leaders have even threatened to organize parallel elections if the government does not initiate inclusive political dialogues.

In a recent statement, they accused President Mohamud of “plundering national resources” and imposing “oppressive and unjustified taxes” on Mogadishu’s businesses. They further alleged that he has unilaterally drafted a new constitution and failed to support Puntland’s efforts against ISIS.

Economic grievances

Beyond electoral disputes, the opposition has criticized the government’s economic policies, alleging the implementation of an unjust tax system that has hampered businesses in Mogadishu, particularly in the Bakara Market, the capital’s most prominent commercial hub.

Merchants have staged protests, complaining about increased taxes leading to widespread unemployment and economic hardship.

The opposition also accuses the government of favoring businesses linked to the president’s political allies, exacerbating economic disparities and unequal business opportunities.

Despite these criticisms, President Mohamud maintains that Somalia is making tangible progress, citing growing international recognition and invitations to major global forums, such as the United Nations Security Council. He emphasizes the importance of focusing on development achievements and the opportunities that lie ahead for the nation.

The president’s administration has yet to directly address allegations of using security agencies to suppress opposition or the purported formation of a special force targeting political adversaries.

As the 2026 elections approach, the political climate in Somalia remains fraught, with calls from various stakeholders for dialogue and a more inclusive electoral process to ensure stability and democratic integrity.