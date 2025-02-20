Somalia: Former PM Roble denied diplomatic passport

Mogadishu, Somalia – Former Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble has been denied a diplomatic passport by the current administration, sources told Caasimada Online.

The decision, reportedly made by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, has not been officially explained, sparking speculation and political debate.

Diplomatic passports in Somalia are traditionally granted to high-ranking officials, including former prime ministers, to facilitate international travel and diplomatic engagements.

The refusal to issue such a document to Roble is considered an unusual move, particularly as there is no known public dispute between him and Barre.

Former National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) director Fahad Yasin criticized the decision, stating, “I expected Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre to comply with his president in all matters, but I never anticipated he would disrespect his predecessor by denying him a document that is rightfully his.”

Mudane Xamse Cabdi Barre, wax walba inuu ku adeeco Madaxweynihiisa waan ka filaayey, laakiin marnaba kama filanin inuu masuulkii uu xafiiska kala wareegay, uu xurmo darreeyo, oo u diido warqad uu qarankiisa xaq ugu lahaa, waana maamuus ay wada leeyihiin madaxdii qaranka soo wada… pic.twitter.com/2cisTy1KLO — Fahad Yasin فهد ياسين (@FahadBinYasin) February 19, 2025

Political observers have also expressed surprise, given Roble’s role in facilitating the transition of power that brought President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Barre to office.

Political repercussions and speculation

The decision has fueled speculation that Roble is facing political retribution for past actions. During his tenure, he clashed with former President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, known as Farmaajo, particularly over election disputes and handling a high-profile investigation into the disappearance of a NISA agent.

These tensions led to Farmaajo’s attempt to suspend Roble’s powers in September 2021—a move that Roble denounced as unconstitutional.

The controversy has reignited discussions on social media, with some suggesting that Roble’s passport denial is linked to his shifting political alliances.

Reports indicate that, despite initially being aligned with the current administration, Roble later sought membership in the Union for Peace and Development (UPD), the ruling party led by President Mohamud.

As of now, neither Roble nor Prime Minister Barre has issued an official statement regarding the matter. The Somali Immigration and Citizenship Agency, responsible for issuing passports, has also remained silent.

Given the sensitivity of denying a former head of government a constitutional privilege, an official clarification is expected.

This development underscores ongoing political tensions within Somalia’s leadership and raises questions about the treatment of former officials in the country’s evolving political landscape.