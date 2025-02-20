Somalia: Madobe decries federal government’s restrictions

Kismayo, Somalia – Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam, commonly known as Ahmed Madobe, accused the Somali federal government of marginalizing his administration by withholding resources and politicizing development projects.

Madobe’s statements come amid escalating tensions between the federal government in Mogadishu and the semi-autonomous Jubaland region.

Speaking at the Jubaland Investment Conference, Madobe criticized President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration for allegedly centralizing control and neglecting the federal structure.

He claimed that Mogadishu’s approach has led to economic hardships in Jubaland. Madobe emphasized the need for each federal member state to receive its rightful share of national resources, warning that centralized control could plunge the nation into crisis.

Suspension of federal relations

In November 2024, the Jubaland government suspended all relations and cooperation with the federal administration. This decision followed disputes over local elections in which Madobe was re-elected as regional president without federal involvement.

The federal government opposed these elections, leading to retaliatory actions, including mutual arrest warrants between Mogadishu and Kismayo. Jubaland’s suspension of ties underscores the deepening rift and highlights the challenges within Somalia’s federal system.

The strained relations have led to armed confrontations. In December 2024, clashes erupted between federal forces and Jubaland regional troops in Raskamboni.

Both sides accused each other of initiating the conflict, which raised concerns about internal rivalries diverting attention from the fight against the al-Shabaab insurgent group.

Call for direct international engagement

Madobe has called for international donors and aid organizations to engage directly with the Jubaland administration, bypassing the federal government.

He argued that such direct engagement would ensure that aid reaches the intended beneficiaries without political interference.

This appeal reflects Jubaland’s desire for greater autonomy and control over its affairs, especially in light of the ongoing disputes with Mogadishu.

The ongoing discord between the federal government and Jubaland poses significant challenges to Somalia’s stability and state-building efforts.