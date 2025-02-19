Ethiopia, Somalia wrap up talks in Turkey on sea access

ANKARA, Turkey – Ethiopian and Somali officials convened in Ankara on Tuesday for the first round of technical discussions to resolve tensions stemming from a controversial agreement between Ethiopia and the self-declared republic of Somaliland, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry announced.

Turkey has taken on a mediating role in the dispute, which has raised concerns about potential conflict in the already volatile Horn of Africa region. The talks follow a memorandum of understanding signed in 2023 between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

Ethiopia sought to lease land along Somaliland’s coastline for a marine force base in exchange for formally recognizing Somaliland’s independence. Somalia has strongly opposed the deal, calling it a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Commitment to dialogue

The negotiations in Turkey were led by Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos and Somalia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ali Mohamed Omar.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry stated that both delegations reaffirmed their commitment to the Ankara Declaration—a framework agreement reached in December 2023 between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to de-escalate tensions through diplomatic means.

“Both delegations demonstrated their commitment to the letter and spirit of the Ankara Declaration,” Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said. “The delegations began the concrete work to transform this vision into reality.”

According to the ministry, the next round of discussions is scheduled for March.

Somaliland, a former British protectorate, declared independence from Somalia in 1991 following the collapse of Somalia’s central government.

Despite functioning as a de facto independent entity with its own government, army, and currency, Somaliland remains unrecognized by the United Nations and the African Union. Somalia continues to view the region as an integral part of its territory. It has rejected Ethiopia’s push for diplomatic recognition of Somaliland.

Ethiopia, the most populous landlocked country in the world, has long sought access to the sea. Since the Eritrean-Ethiopian War ended in 2000, Addis Ababa has relied on Djibouti’s ports for maritime trade, making the Somaliland deal a strategic priority for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration.

Turkey’s role in the region

Turkey has deep economic and military ties with Somalia, including operating its largest overseas military base in Mogadishu.

Ankara has positioned itself as a key diplomatic player in the Horn of Africa, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan actively engaging in regional peace efforts. The current negotiations underscore Turkey’s ambition to bolster its influence in African affairs.

The Ethiopia-Somaliland agreement has also drawn opposition from the Arab League and the African Union, both of which have reaffirmed Somalia’s sovereignty.

Observers note that the outcome of the Ankara talks could set a precedent for future maritime and territorial disputes in the region.

As diplomatic efforts continue, the international community will be closely watching whether Ethiopia and Somalia can reach a resolution that balances Ethiopia’s economic interests with Somalia’s territorial integrity.