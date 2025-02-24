Somalia slams UAE over diplomatic overtures to Somaliland

Mogadishu (AFP) – Somalia has criticized the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over its recent diplomatic engagements with Somaliland, warning that such actions could undermine Somalia’s territorial integrity.

The criticism follows Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro’s visit to the UAE, where he was received with diplomatic honors typically reserved for heads of state.

The Somali government views this as part of a broader pattern of foreign interference in its internal affairs, and officials have signaled plans to curb such engagements.

Somaliland’s UAE visit sparks controversy

President Irro’s recent trip to the UAE marked his first official foreign visit since assuming office. During his stay, he met with senior Emirati officials and attended the World Government Summit in Dubai from February 11 to 13, 2025.

The discussions reportedly focused on economic partnerships in key sectors, including trade, infrastructure, and investment.

The visit was particularly notable for the level of diplomatic recognition Irro received, including access to high-level meetings and the provision of a private jet for his travel.

Somali officials have interpreted these gestures as a potential signal of Emirati support for Somaliland’s long-standing quest for international recognition.

While the UAE has not formally recognized Somaliland as an independent state, its engagements with the region have drawn criticism from Mogadishu, which insists that all foreign dealings with Somali territories should go through the federal government.

Somali government’s response

Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Macallin Fiqi, responded to the visit, emphasizing that Somaliland remains an integral part of Somalia.

“We have seen the UAE’s engagement with Somaliland officials. While we value our relationship with the UAE, actions that contradict Somalia’s sovereignty are concerning,” Fiqi said in a recent interview.

He also pointed to a broader issue of Somali federal member states conducting foreign relations independently of Mogadishu. He referenced the recent visit of Jubaland’s President Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Madobe) to Kenya, which took place without federal approval.

“These unsanctioned foreign engagements by regional leaders necessitate a comprehensive policy to regulate international relations and prevent potential threats to our national unity,” Fiqi added.

Somaliland’s quest for recognition

Somaliland, a self-declared independent region in northern Somalia, has operated as a de facto state since declaring secession in 1991.

Unlike the rest of Somalia, it has maintained a stable government, held regular elections, and established its own security forces. However, no country, including the UAE, has officially recognized its independence.

Despite its lack of recognition, Somaliland has pursued foreign partnerships, particularly with Gulf states.

The UAE has played a significant role in Somaliland’s economic development, investing in infrastructure projects and maintaining strategic security interests in the region.

In 2017, Somaliland’s parliament approved a deal allowing the UAE to establish a military base in the port city of Berbera. The agreement, which also included the redevelopment of Berbera’s airport, deepened the economic and security ties between the two sides.

The move was opposed by the Somali government, which saw it as a challenge to its sovereignty.

Strains in Somalia-UAE relations

Relations between Somalia and the UAE have been complex, alternating between cooperation and tension.

While the UAE has provided humanitarian and financial aid to Somalia, its direct dealings with Somali regional states—bypassing Mogadishu—have been a recurring contention.

In recent years, the Somali government has accused the UAE of meddling in its internal affairs, including supporting political opposition groups and fostering closer ties with federal member states.

Mogadishu has emphasized the need for a unified foreign policy approach, stating that international engagements involving Somali territories should be coordinated through the federal government.

“Somalia is committed to maintaining positive diplomatic relations, but foreign engagements must align with the country’s sovereignty and constitutional framework,” Fiqi said.

The Somali government has signaled its intention to introduce new policies regulating how federal member states engage with foreign governments.

The aim is to prevent unilateral agreements that could affect national unity or be seen as tacit recognition of Somaliland’s independence.