UAE refers Somaliland as republic, sparking rift with Somalia

ABU DHABI, UAE – The United Arab Emirates has ignited diplomatic tensions with Somalia by referring to Somaliland as a “republic,” challenging Somalia’s sovereignty over the self-declared autonomous region.

The UAE’s state news agency WAM addressed Abdirahman Irro as the “President of the Republic of Somaliland” during the World Governments Summit in Abu Dhabi.

While some initially speculated that the term was a clerical error, WAM’s consistent use of “Republic of Somaliland” suggests a deliberate shift in diplomatic posture.

Somaliland, a region in northern Somalia, declared independence from Somalia in 1991 following the collapse of Siad Barre’s regime. Despite operating with its government, military, and currency, Somaliland remains unrecognized by the international community.

Its stability and democratic processes have drawn interest from foreign investors, particularly the UAE.

The UAE has been expanding its influence in the Horn of Africa, investing in strategic ports and infrastructure to secure trade routes along the Red Sea. DP World’s involvement in Berbera Port has been a cornerstone of this strategy, enhancing maritime trade between the Gulf, Africa, and beyond.

Growing UAE-Somaliland relations

In an interview with WAM, President Irro expressed deep appreciation for the UAE’s sustained support, particularly in economic development.

He highlighted DP World’s strategic investment in Berbera Port, transforming it into a key trade hub linking Somaliland with Ethiopia and other parts of the Horn of Africa.

“The DP World investment has enhanced Berbera’s infrastructure, expanded the Berbera Free Zone, and bolstered our economic ties with Ethiopia, attracting further international investment,” Irro said.

He also acknowledged the UAE’s funding of hospitals in Berbera and Burao, underscoring the healthcare sector’s financial struggles and the significance of these facilities in improving medical services for Somaliland’s population.

Somaliland’s economic strengths are rooted in its livestock industry, with up to 50 million animals and around 4 million exported annually during Hajj. The region’s proximity to the Gulf makes it an attractive trade partner, particularly for food exports.

Additionally, Somaliland’s unspoiled coastline, stretching 150 kilometers along the Gulf of Aden, offers significant potential for tourism development. Its proximity to Dubai, just a two-hour flight away, adds to its allure for investors.

Geopolitical ramifications

The UAE’s move to refer to Somaliland as a republic directly challenges Somalia’s territorial integrity. Somalia has consistently maintained that Somaliland is part of its territory despite Somaliland’s declaration of independence in 1991, which remains unrecognized internationally.

The Somali government has vehemently opposed any actions that undermine its sovereignty.

Ethiopia’s recent memorandum of understanding with Somaliland, granting port access in exchange for potential recognition, has further strained Somalia’s diplomatic relations with its neighbors.

Some view the UAE’s growing regional footprint as a strategic maneuver to counter rival influences, particularly from Turkey and Qatar.

As the UAE deepens its involvement in the Horn of Africa, this diplomatic gesture could reshape regional alliances and economic partnerships, further complicating a volatile geopolitical landscape.