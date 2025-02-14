WASHINGTON – The United States is considering extending the deployment of its Africa Command (AFRICOM) forces in Somalia as part of its ongoing counterterrorism efforts against al-Shabaab and Islamic State-linked militants, according to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Hegseth emphasized the importance of maintaining US military presence in Africa despite previous plans under President Donald Trump to reduce troop deployments abroad.

“Africa is the front line in the fight against jihadist extremism,” Hegseth said. “We will not allow terrorist groups to establish safe havens, particularly those that could threaten the United States.”

Currently, approximately 500 US troops are stationed in Somalia, providing support to local forces in their battle against al-Shabaab and Islamic State affiliates. These groups have been responsible for numerous attacks on Somali security forces and civilians.

Strategic importance Somalia

The Horn of Africa has long been a focal point for US counterterrorism operations due to its proximity to the Middle East and the persistent threat posed by militant groups. Al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda affiliate, has conducted deadly attacks across Somalia and neighboring countries, while Islamic State factions have established footholds in remote regions.

Hegseth underscored the necessity of continued US military engagement: “I will consult with commanders on the ground to ensure that we deploy forces where they are most needed, but our objective remains long-term and effective counterterrorism operations.”

Earlier this month, a US airstrike in the Golis Mountains region targeted Ahmed Maeleninine, a senior Islamic State recruiter in Somalia, according to AFRICOM officials. Maeleninine was believed responsible for recruiting fighters and coordinating attacks in the region.

AFRICOM has intensified its aerial operations in Somalia over the past year, including strikes that killed numerous al-Shabaab militants. US forces also provide aerial reconnaissance to assist Somali National Army operations.

Shifting US military strategy

The Biden administration’s approach to military engagements abroad has evolved from the Trump-era doctrine that sought to minimize overseas deployments. Hegseth warned against interpreting the administration’s strategic reassessments as a sign of retreat.

“It would be a mistake to assume that the US is pulling back,” he said. “We need to be deliberate, strategic, and assertive in preventing conflicts from escalating.”

The decision to extend AFRICOM’s presence underscores Washington’s commitment to curbing terrorism in East Africa, where instability continues to pose a significant threat to regional and global security.

Al-Shabaab has waged an insurgency in Somalia since 2006, aiming to establish an Islamic state governed by Sharia law. The group has targeted military and civilian infrastructure, including high-profile attacks in Mogadishu.

Islamic State factions, though smaller, have gained ground in northern Somalia, particularly in the Golis Mountains, leveraging the region’s rugged terrain for operational cover.

The US has been involved in counterterrorism operations in Somalia for over a decade, partnering with the Somali government and African Union forces to dismantle militant networks.

Analysts suggest an extended US military presence could bolster Somalia’s counterterrorism capabilities. However, it may also draw criticism from those wary of prolonged foreign interventions.