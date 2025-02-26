Somalia: Military strikes kill 70+ Al-Shabaab militants

Mogadishu, Somalia – Somali government forces and allied local militias have killed more than 70 Al-Shabaab fighters in a series of military operations in the HirShabelle region, officials said Tuesday.

According to a statement from Somalia’s Ministry of Information, the operations targeted Al-Shabaab positions in several locations, including Caddow-Guray in Hiiraan, Ceel Cali Axmed, and the district of Al-Kowsar in Middle Shabelle.

The Somali National Army (SNA), supported by local militia groups, launched preemptive strikes to counter planned Al-Shabaab attacks in the region.

“More than 70 members of the Khawaarij [a term used by the Somali government to describe Al-Shabaab] were eliminated in operations carried out by the National Army and local forces,” the ministry said in a statement. “

The bodies of the militants, including key commanders, remain at the sites of the operations.”

The statement also confirmed that government troops and journalists embedded with state media visited the battle zones, capturing images of the aftermath, including destroyed militant vehicles and seized weapons.

NISA reports additional casualties

Separately, Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) reported that another 48 Al-Shabaab fighters were killed in three additional strikes across Middle Shabelle and Hiiraan.

In the first strike on Daarul-Nimca, 17 militants, including senior figures, were eliminated. A second operation in Al-Kowsar killed 19 more, while a third in Beerayabaal saw the deaths of 12 fighters, according to NISA.

The intelligence agency said the operations were aimed at disrupting Al-Shabaab’s leadership and operational capacity.

Somalia steps up anti-Al-Shabaab offensive

The Somali government has ramped up its military campaign against Al-Shabaab, which has waged a violent insurgency since 2007, seeking to overthrow the government and impose its own version of Islamic law.

The latest operations are part of a broader offensive to push the group out of its strongholds. Somali forces, backed by local fighters, have made gains in recent months, retaking several areas previously controlled by the militants.

Earlier this month, Al-Shabaab fighters attacked multiple villages in Middle Shabelle, temporarily seizing two before being driven out by Somali troops. Witnesses described intense fighting, with bodies of militants left scattered in the aftermath.

Somalia’s counterterrorism efforts have received backing from international partners, including the African Union and the United States, which have provided training, equipment, and intelligence support.

Authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with security forces to prevent further attacks. More military operations are expected in the coming weeks as Somalia continues its fight to weaken Al-Shabaab’s grip on the country.

Al-Shabaab, an Al-Qaeda-linked group, has been designated a terrorist organization by multiple countries and international bodies. It has carried out deadly bombings and attacks across Somalia and the broader region in its bid to destabilize the government and impose strict Islamic rule.

This article is based on statements from Somalia’s Ministry of Information and the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA). Independent verification of casualty figures is ongoing.