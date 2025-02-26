Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle, the diplomat championing Somalia-Kenya trade

Since assuming his diplomatic role in December 2023, Somalia’s Ambassador to Kenya, Jabril Ibrahim Abdulle, has made significant progress in strengthening relations between Mogadishu and Nairobi.

After presenting his credentials to President William Ruto at the State House, he immediately got into his ambassadorial duties. A year down the line, there are some results – an indication that a previously strained relationship is improving.

Speaking in Nairobi just ahead of the February 26-28 Somalia-Kenya Trade Week 2025 hosted in partnership with the Nation Media Group (NMG) at the Business Bay Square Mall (BBS Mall) in Eastleigh, Nairobi, Ambassador Abdulle said the event would bring together businesses, entrepreneurs and industry leaders from both countries to explore trade opportunities, foster partnerships, and showcase a diverse range of products and services.

A former presidential candidate, Mr Abdulle arrived in Nairobi with expertise from the political front and an inside knowledge of the Kenyan diplomatic terrain.

The Trade Week comes in the backdrop of Somalia’s recent admission to the East African Community, and the ambassador is keen to ensure his country benefits from the available benefits of trading in the eight-country economic bloc, whose other members are Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ambassador Abdulle says one of his top priorities is to maintain good relations between Somalia and Kenya. While acknowledging the challenges of the past, he sees new opportunities for greater cooperation as a result of Somalia’s entry into the EAC.

“Somalia’s admission to the EAC has already created business opportunities for our two countries,” he said.

Efforts are underway to reopen the border between Somalia and Kenya, to facilitate growing trade and provide economic benefits to border communities

However, Ambassador Abdulle stressed the importance of continued vigilance by the border communities to counter the threat posed by militants.

Somalia has abundant natural resources, including oil, gas and fisheries, a strategic location and a young population. It has untapped potential in agriculture, renewable energy, telecommunications, and tourism.

“I want to facilitate opportunities for Somali students to study in Kenyan higher education institutions,” the Ambassador said. Other areas he wants them involved in include construction and the hospitality industry, in which Somalia has limited experience.

“Somali business community have invested a lot in Kenya’s construction industry, real estate, commodities trade, and also hotels. What they have learnt can be replicated in Somalia,” he said.

After just two months on the job, the ambassador has scored valuable diplomatic points. For example, Kenya Airways recently resumed flights between Nairobi and Mogadishu. He said this development and the other passenger flights that operate daily between Nairobi and Mogadishu will bolster trade and enhance cooperation between the two nations.

With thousands of Kenyans working in Somalia, the ambassador envisions a future where bilateral ties will flourish. “Currently, over 40,000 Kenyans are working in Somalia, mostly in the education, medical services and hospitality sectors. The number is expected to grow due to the prevailing relative stability,” he said.

Kenyan expatriates working in Somalia remits to Kenya an estimated $300 million annually.

According to Amb Abdulle, the Somali government is planning to open passport application centres in counties such as Mombasa, to make it easier for Somalis to get the document. He hopes to streamline visa processes for both Somali and Kenyan citizens for smoother movement of people and goods. These include one-stop border points, free visas, and free movement.

Amb Abdulle said he was looking forward to new investments, such as the establishment of new high-end hotels in Somalia, with skilled Kenyans playing a crucial role in the growth of the hospitality industry. He foresees the number of Kenyan workers in Somalia rising to 100,000 in the next five years, thanks to Somalia’s EAC membership.

Somalia has removed several investment screening regimes that barred the deployment of capital, giving foreigners the green light to wholly own their investments, repatriate capital, and enjoy full protection in the country.

The ambassador said that despite Somalia’s socio-economic and political challenges, it had turned a new page to an era anchored on the attraction of foreign direct investment while mobilising, consolidating and streamlining local business processes.

Despite the challenges, which mainly include insecurity posed by militants, Kenya and Somalia have enjoyed successful trade relations over the years. Somalia is currently Kenya’s fifth largest trading partner in Africa after Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Egypt and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

While the countries have had a strained relationship in the past, Amb Abdulle commends Kenya’s policy shift towards resolution.

The ambassador is widely regarded as one of the most active and visible diplomats in Kenya, playing a pivotal role in deepening Somalia-Kenya relations. He is leveraging his profound understanding of Kenya’s history and strong connections to its elites and business community to foster diplomatic and economic cooperation.

“It’s a privilege to represent Somalia in Kenya, where the two countries share historical, cultural, and ethnic bonds. Our two nations are joined not only at the hip but also at the heart,” he stated.

This articles was first published on Kenya’s Daily Nation