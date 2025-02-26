Somali MPs blocked from Kismayo trip as tensions escalate

Mogadishu, Somalia – The Somali federal government has barred two members of parliament from traveling to the southern region of Jubaland, escalating an already fraught relationship between Mogadishu and regional authorities.

The move has drawn sharp criticism from opposition lawmakers, fueling concerns that the federal government is tightening its grip on regional states in an attempt to consolidate power.

On Tuesday, Somali security forces at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu blocked MPs Cabdirashiid Jire Qalinle and Cumar Qalad-diid from boarding a flight to Kismayo, the capital of Jubaland.

The lawmakers claim the order came directly from President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre.

“President Hassan Sheikh is acting out of personal resentment,” said Qalinle, who represents a constituency in Jubaland. “We arrived at the airport this morning, and they blocked our travel. But we will be back tomorrow. This travel ban on Jubaland must be lifted.”

His colleague, MP Cumar Qalad-diid, accused Prime Minister Barre of enabling a crackdown on members of the Darod clan, alleging that restrictions on Jubaland and Puntland were part of a broader political strategy to weaken opposition-controlled regions.

“Anyone who wants to understand Hamza Barre’s policies should look at the sanctions placed on Jubaland and the treatment of Puntland,” Qalad-diid said.

“Yesterday, he stood at a government ceremony and claimed there were no restrictions on Jubaland. Yet today, as elected officials, we were barred from traveling to our own region. What does that mean for ordinary citizens?”

Rising tensions between Mogadishu and Jubaland

The Somali federal government’s relations with regional states, particularly Jubaland, have been deteriorating for years. The core of the dispute revolves around power-sharing, security control, and political autonomy.

Jubaland, led by President Ahmed Mohamed Islam “Madobe,” has long resisted Mogadishu’s attempts to assert federal authority over its security forces and governance.

Tensions peaked in 2024 when the federal government refused to recognize Madobe’s re-election, accusing him of rigging the process—claims he denied.

Since then, relations have remained rocky, with periodic travel bans, flight suspensions, and military standoffs exacerbating the divide.

The Somali Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) has also played a role in the current dispute. In recent months, it suspended several flights to Kismayo, citing security concerns, after an alleged unauthorized diversion of a Halla Airlines aircraft to Doolow in the Gedo region—an area contested between Jubaland and the federal government.

The move disrupted trade, humanitarian aid, and travel, fueling accusations that the federal government was using flight restrictions as a political weapon.

Political fallout and constitutional concerns

The government’s latest move has triggered outrage in Somalia’s parliament, with more than 80 MPs condemning the travel restrictions as unconstitutional.

They argue that preventing elected lawmakers from visiting their constituencies violates Article 21 of Somalia’s Provisional Constitution, which guarantees freedom of movement.

“The government is politicizing national institutions, including the security forces,” the lawmakers said in a joint statement, calling for an immediate end to what they described as an “authoritarian crackdown on regional administrations.”

Opposition figures have also warned that such restrictions could deepen Somalia’s political crisis, making it harder to address urgent national issues like security, economic development, and counterterrorism efforts against Al-Shabaab.

These political tensions come at a precarious time for Somalia, as the country grapples with continued threats from Al-Shabaab militants, an ongoing humanitarian crisis, and efforts to finalize a new constitutional framework.

Analysts warn that escalating infighting between Mogadishu and regional administrations could weaken Somalia’s fragile governance and create openings for insurgent groups to exploit.

“The federal government’s aggressive stance toward regional states like Jubaland and Puntland risks destabilizing the country further,” said a Heritage Institute for Policy Studies political analyst. “Instead of fostering dialogue, these actions push Somalia toward deeper political fragmentation.”

With both sides refusing to back down, the question remains: will Somalia’s leaders find a path to reconciliation, or are they heading toward an even deeper crisis?