AU, Somalia finalize AUSSOM troops as Burundi plans exit

Mogadishu, Somalia – The African Union (AU) and the Somali government have reached an agreement on troop contributions for the new African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), following weeks of negotiations and tensions over force distribution—particularly regarding Ethiopia and Burundi.

A senior AU official, speaking anonymously, confirmed that Burundi, which has deployed troops in Somalia since 2007, will withdraw from the mission due to disagreements over the number of soldiers it was expected to contribute.

“Burundi’s withdrawal could have significant political and financial implications for the AU,” the official told VOA. “Burundi has made many sacrifices, and it is important to consider its concerns.”

According to diplomatic sources, discussions over Burundi’s potential role in future security arrangements are ongoing.

AUSSOM: Troop contributions finalized

The newly structured AUSSOM mission will include 11,900 military forces, police officers, and civilian staff. The troop contributions from AU member states are as follows:

Uganda – 4,500 troops

Ethiopia – 2,500 troops

Djibouti – 1,520 troops

Kenya – 1,410 troops

Egypt – 1,091 troops

Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Egypt will also contribute police officers stationed in Mogadishu, Jowhar, and Baidoa.

The finalization of troop allocations was delayed partly due to a diplomatic standoff sparked by a controversial January 1, 2024 agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

Under the deal, Somaliland granted Ethiopia access to its Red Sea ports in exchange for potential recognition of Somaliland’s independence—a move that Mogadishu strongly opposed, calling it a violation of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Tensions eased after Turkish-mediated talks in Ankara on December 12, 2024, when Ethiopia and Somalia agreed to de-escalate. This paved the way for an official agreement in Mogadishu last week, confirming Ethiopia’s participation in AUSSOM.

Ethiopian military delegation in Mogadishu

In a significant diplomatic visit, Ethiopia’s Chief of Defense Forces, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, led a delegation to Mogadishu to discuss the situation with Somali military officials, including General Odawaa Yusuf Raage.

Talks centered on counterterrorism, regional security, and Ethiopia’s role in AUSSOM.

A joint statement reaffirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to AU peacekeeping operations. It announced plans to establish a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) to regulate the presence of Ethiopian troops in Somalia.

Despite the agreement, Al-Shabaab and Islamic State militants remain a serious threat in Somalia.

Just this week, Al-Shabaab fighters launched multiple attacks in central Somalia, briefly seizing villages before Somali forces pushed them back.

Somali government forces and allied local militias have killed more than 70 Al-Shabaab fighters in a series of military operations in the HirShabelle region, officials said Tuesday.

According to a statement from Somalia’s Ministry of Information, the operations targeted Al-Shabaab positions in several locations, including Caddow-Guray in Hiiraan, Ceel Cali Axmed, and the district of Al-Kowsar in Middle Shabelle.

Separately, Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) reported that another 48 Al-Shabaab fighters were killed in three additional strikes across Middle Shabelle and Hiiraan.

In the first strike on Daarul-Nimca, 17 militants, including senior figures, were eliminated. A second operation in Al-Kowsar killed 19 more, while a third in Beerayabaal saw the deaths of 12 fighters, according to NISA.

The Somali National Army (SNA), supported by local militia groups, launched preemptive strikes to counter planned Al-Shabaab attacks in the region.

Meanwhile, in Puntland, Somali security forces have intensified operations against ISIS-linked militants, reclaiming several key strongholds.