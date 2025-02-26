Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed to visit Somalia for key talks

Mogadishu, Somalia – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is set to arrive in Mogadishu on Thursday for crucial discussions with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, according to official sources.

The visit comes as both nations work to strengthen ties following a landmark agreement brokered by Turkey late last year.

The upcoming talks will build on the Ankara Declaration, signed in December 2024, which aimed to ease tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia.

The agreement addressed sensitive issues, including Ethiopia’s push for access to a maritime trade route and Somalia’s concerns over sovereignty. Both nations pledged to respect each other’s territorial integrity and enhance economic and security cooperation.

In preparation for Abiy’s visit, an advance Ethiopian delegation arrived in Mogadishu earlier this week to finalize logistics and agenda points.

According to Somali government sources, discussions will focus on implementing the Ankara agreement, emphasizing Ethiopia’s bid to secure port access under Somali jurisdiction.

Security cooperation at the forefront

Regional security is expected to be a key topic in the talks, as Ethiopia remains a crucial player in Somalia’s fight against the al-Shabaab insurgency.

The visit follows a meeting on February 22 between Ethiopian military officials and Somali counterparts, where they discussed troop deployments under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The new AU mission, launched in January 2025, replaces ATMIS (African Union Transition Mission in Somalia) and focuses on bolstering Somali forces as they assume greater responsibility for national security.

Ethiopia’s continued participation highlights the growing military collaboration between the two neighbors.

Ethiopia’s interest in maritime access

Abiy Ahmed’s visit also underscores Ethiopia’s long-standing ambition to secure access to a port along the Red Sea or Indian Ocean. Ethiopia has been landlocked since Eritrea gained independence in 1993, making access to maritime trade a strategic priority.

A controversial memorandum of understanding signed in January 2024 between Ethiopia and the self-declared republic of Somaliland proposed granting Ethiopia port access in Berbera in exchange for recognizing Somaliland’s independence.

This deal sparked outrage in Mogadishu, which sees Somaliland as part of Somalia’s territory.

The Ankara Declaration, mediated by Turkey, helped de-escalate tensions by shifting discussions toward a negotiated framework that respects Somali sovereignty while addressing Ethiopia’s economic needs.

The latest round of talks in Mogadishu will clarify Ethiopia’s approach to securing trade routes while maintaining regional stability.

Abiy Ahmed’s visit marks another step toward solidifying Ethiopian-Somali cooperation. The discussions could pave the way for new economic agreements and security coordination.

Securing a reliable trade corridor is a pressing economic necessity for Ethiopia. How both leaders navigate these priorities in the coming days could shape the future of relations in the Horn of Africa.