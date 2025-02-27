Somalia, Ethiopia vow stronger ties as Abiy visits Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia—Somalia and Ethiopia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening diplomatic, economic, and security ties to stabilize their often-tense relationship.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met with Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in Mogadishu for talks aimed at rebuilding trust between the neighboring nations. The visit comes amid ongoing disputes over Ethiopia’s push for maritime access and growing regional security concerns.

In a joint statement following the meeting, both leaders underscored their commitment to “building trust through enhanced diplomatic, economic, and social cooperation,” calling their countries “interdependent nations with a common destiny and a shared vision for regional stability and prosperity.”

Resetting relations after a period of strain

Tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia have been high since Ethiopia signed a controversial Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Somaliland in January 2024, seeking access to the Gulf of Aden. Somalia rejected the deal as a violation of its sovereignty, while Ethiopia insisted it was essential for its economic future.

Despite these disagreements, the Mogadishu meeting was framed as a step toward renewed cooperation.

“Both sides reiterated their determination to work together in advancing common interests, promoting peace and security, and deepening bilateral relations for the well-being of their citizens and the broader Horn of Africa region,” the communiqué stated.

Security remains a central concern for both nations, particularly given the ongoing threat of Al-Shabaab. The leaders welcomed recent military understandings between the Somali National Army (SNA) and the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF), describing them as “a critical step toward enhancing security cooperation and fostering stability in the region.”

Ethiopia has played a significant role in Somalia’s fight against Al-Shabaab, contributing troops under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). However, political tensions in recent months have raised concerns about the future of this military partnership.

The reaffirmation of cooperation signals that both sides recognize the necessity of maintaining security collaboration despite political differences.

Infrastructure and economic cooperation

Beyond security, economic development was also high on the agenda. The statement highlighted plans for “strategic infrastructure projects to ensure sustainable development, economic integration, and strengthen people-to-people ties.”

Landlocked Ethiopia has sought alternative port access beyond Djibouti, its primary maritime gateway, fueling concerns in Somalia. While the Somaliland agreement remains a major sticking point, the two governments appear to be looking for ways to cooperate economically while respecting Somalia’s territorial integrity.

Improved trade routes, road networks, and cross-border cooperation could help alleviate some economic tensions, provided both sides can agree on terms.

The leaders also supported the Ankara Declaration, which set the stage for technical discussions to resolve disputes diplomatically. They welcomed the start of negotiations in Ankara, seeing them as an opportunity for “constructive dialogue and cooperation.”

While the details of these discussions remain unclear, analysts believe they could provide a framework for addressing Ethiopia’s maritime aspirations and Somalia’s sovereignty concerns. However, it remains to be seen whether these talks will lead to a concrete resolution.

The Mogadishu meeting suggests that both nations will engage diplomatically rather than let tensions escalate further. However, significant challenges remain. Ethiopia’s ongoing pursuit of a port deal and Somalia’s insistence on protecting its sovereignty could continue to strain relations.