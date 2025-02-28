Mogadishu’s remarkable turnaround: How President Hassan Sheikh made the capital safer

For years, Mogadishu was a nightmare. Suicide bombings left and right, assassinations, extortion. This city had seen it all. People left their homes every morning not knowing if they would make it back. The so-called security forces were either too weak, too corrupt, or too compromised to do anything about it. The previous method of operation was to turn Mogadishu into an open-air prison. They blocked roads, set up endless checkpoints, and made daily life unbearable for the people, all while Al-Shabaab moved freely and kept terror in the city.

The horrors of that era still haunt the memories of many. The Soobe massacre alone left more than 1,000 people dead when a truck loaded with explosives tore through the busy intersection, turning it into a mass grave. Parents, children, workers, ordinary people going about their day, were wiped out in seconds. Then came the Ex-Control Afgooye bombing, another horrific attack where over 150 people, many of them students, were slaughtered. Liido Beach has been a slaughterhouse, with repeated attacks where Al-Shabaab gunned down and blew up innocent civilians simply trying to enjoy their day.

The terror did not stop there. The Mayor of Mogadishu, Eng. Yarisow, and many of his colleagues were killed in his own office, by a bomb that made a mockery of what was supposed to be the city’s most secure building. Despite all of this bloodshed, the government of that time had no answers except to suffocate the city with roadblocks and checkpoints that did nothing to stop the attacks.

Then came President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and everything changed. He refused to let Mogadishu remain a war-zone. Instead of waiting for attacks, his government took the fight straight to those cowards hiding in the bushes. Full-scale offensives were launched in both Shabelle regions as well as Hiiraan, Galgaduud, and parts of Mudug. For the first time in almost twenty years, it was not the government running and hiding. It was Al-Shabaab. They lost ground, they lost fighters, and most importantly, they lost their grip on the people.

However, the real problem wasn’t just in those bushes, it was within the system itself. The police and intelligence agencies were plagued by sheer incompetence. A prime example was the infamous Bac Kasii, a group of Al-Shabaab defectors, unqualified officers, and individuals who never should have been allowed to wear a uniform, let alone be promoted without due process. These were the same people who handed Mogadishu over to the enemy. They were swiftly removed and replaced by experienced, disciplined officers committed to serving the people. For the first time in years, we had security forces that truly worked for the people.

The President took direct control of Mogadishu’s security. Through an executive order, he established a special police-military unit reporting directly to his office, stationed outside the city to monitor everything coming in. Previously, terrorists smuggled explosives into Mogadishu as easily as transporting vegetables. That door is now firmly closed. Inside the city, following his orders, security agencies have reformed the checkpoints, replacing corrupt officers with well-trained, disciplined personnel. Unlike before, they are now properly supervised, no more harassment, no more bribes, just effective and accountable security.

One of the biggest game-changers was disarming Mogadishu. For too long, this city felt like a war camp where every self-proclaimed “strongman” had a stash of heavy weapons. That era is over. The president outlawed all heavy weaponry inside the city, making sure only authorised security forces carried such arms. The result was a drastic drop in violence. People can finally walk the streets without feeling like they are caught in the middle of a battlefield.

In addition to these efforts, none of this would have worked without real accountability. When Al-Shabaab attacked, the President did not just issue empty statements. He made sure people paid the price. Security officials, in some cases high-profile ones, who failed in their duties were dismissed. Some of them were even dragged to court. The dirty deals between rogue officers and terrorists were dismantled. No more shady business. If you betray the people, you will be exposed and punished.

At the same time, the government also took the fight to the ideological battlefield. These gangsters did not just rely on guns. They thrived on lies, using a fake version of Islam to brainwash people. The government destroyed their narrative, launching massive public awareness campaigns led by scholars and Imams to expose their deception. Their so-called jihad was nothing but a scam. The people finally saw through the lies.

In places like Middle Shabelle and Hiiraan, the locals, after realising that this time, there is a government so invested and serious about wiping out Al-Shabaab, and with support in the form of weapons and ammunition from the government, have turned against them. The Macawiisley, brave villagers who have had enough, are now hunting down Al-Shabaab fighters like wild animals. Their heads have become trophies, their executions a form of sport. The fear that once gripped the people is gone. It is Al-Shabaab who are now running for their lives, watching their men get wiped out by the very people they once terrorised.

Mogadishu is no longer suffocating. Businesses that used to shut their doors early at night now stay open all night. Roads are getting fixed. Streetlights are shining bright. Nightlife is on full display. For the first time in years, people can actually feel safe. That does not mean the city has become Oslo, this is still Mogadishu, a city that has been through hell. And those who lost loved ones in past massacres know that scars like those do not fade overnight. Al-Shabaab may be on the brink of collapse, but they are not gone yet. Their desperate attacks remind us that vigilance is still necessary. Attacks have not been completely erased, but the difference is clear. For the first time in a long time, security forces are in control, not the terrorists.

Nevertheless, there is still one last battle for the President to win. Mogadishu needs its rightful place in the constitution. For too long, this city, the heart of the nation, has been treated like an orphan. It has been denied proper political representation. If President Hassan Sheikh succeeds in securing political status for Mogadishu and gives its people the right to elect their own mayor through One Person One Vote elections instead of having one imposed on them, he will not only reshape the future of this city. He will seal his re-election and his name in history.

At that point, there will be no doubt. His name will be written in gold.

Abdullahi H. Samoow is a commentator on political and social affairs in Somalia.

He can be reached at: Abdullahisamoow@gmail.com