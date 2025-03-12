From crisis to community: Rethinking housing for Somalia’s displaced

Introduction

Decades of conflict, political instability, and climate change have led to one of the world’s longest displacement crises in Somalia. Millions have been forced from their homes due to violence, droughts, and economic struggles, with urban centres like Mogadishu overwhelmed by the growing number of internally displaced persons (IDPs). Many live in overcrowded, informal settlements with limited access to basic services. Recurrent droughts and floods have worsened conditions, leaving families in search of food, water, and security. With over 3 million displaced, Somalia urgently needs housing solutions that promote resilience and self-sufficiency. A community-driven approach can ease reliance on aid, reduce government burden, and support long-term, sustainable settlements as part of the country’s broader reconstruction and urban planning efforts.

In the face of prolonged displacement, traditional aid models often fall short in fostering long-term resilience. Recognizing this gap, architect and urban researcher Sameedha Mahajan has developed a groundbreaking approach that shifts the paradigm from aid dependency to self-governance. Her Community Kits initiative introduces a people-centric model that empowers displaced communities by promoting resource-sharing, economic independence, and social cohesion.

Sameedha’s design unfolds through three key interventions: Community Kits, which equip families with essential tools to encourage communal collaboration; Women’s Courtyards, safe communal spaces supporting skill-building and financial empowerment; and the Community School, a modular learning and working environment designed to provide vocational training and employment opportunities. This research by Sameedha Mahajan creates a framework for self-sufficiency, particularly enabling women to reclaim agency over their lives and integrate into society with dignity.

Community kits: A self-governance model

Traditional rehabilitation models rely on prolonged external aid, often leading to dependency. This design by Sameedha Mahajan empowers displaced populations to take ownership of their own development, reducing reliance on government or NGO assistance. In Somalia, where stateless communities and displaced migrants struggle with legal recognition, enabling self-sufficiency at the community level can promote social stability and integration.

Building upon the existing aid infrastructure offered by the UNHCR, Sameedha Mahajan’s proposal introduces a Community Kit—a basic set of materials given to each arriving refugee family as a starting point for communal collaboration. These kits, accessible only through collective participation among women, contain shared resources such as solar cookers, sewing machines, and gardening tools. By working together, women can use these tools to establish small businesses, cultivate food, and distribute household responsibilities. This collaborative approach not only fosters economic self-sufficiency but also strengthens social bonds within the community.

Beyond merely providing resources, Mahajan’s design redefines how displaced communities interact with space, time, and skills. A pictorial guide, developed as part of her research, illustrates how to use the Community Kit, enabling refugees to adapt the tools to their needs without heavy reliance on architects or external aid.

Women’s courtyards

Displacement disproportionately affects women and children, making it essential to create safe communal spaces. Sameedha’s proposal includes Women’s Courtyards, designed as secure environments where women can engage in skill-building, childcare, and economic activities. Inspired by traditional spatial relationships in informal settlements, this intervention fosters financial independence, particularly in sectors like handicrafts, textiles, and sustainable farming.

This design is split into two parts:

The Individual Dwelling Unit & Communal Networks – By allowing families to share their Community Kits, Mahajan’s proposal creates a network of communal spaces for women, shifting domestic activities like cooking and childcare into shared courtyards. The Community School – Expanding on these shared spaces, Mahajan’s design incorporates a structured environment for skill-building and income generation, helping displaced individuals transition from survival to stability.

As families collaborate using the Community Kit, they naturally carve out courtyards between shelters, transforming these spaces into vibrant hubs of daily activity. Women can now engage in collective cooking, gardening, and childcare, easing domestic burdens and freeing up time for economic participation. By moving essential functions outside, the shelters themselves become more livable, improving overall well-being.

The community school

For displaced individuals, access to education and vocational training is critical for rebuilding their lives. This research by Sameedha Mahajan culminates in the Community School, a modular, adaptable space designed to provide both education and employment opportunities.

Developed in partnership with UN Women and Women’s Led Community Centers, these pop-up schools provide women with access to formal education, skill training, and economic pathways. This is seen as an extension of the Women’s Courtyard, creating a larger, more structured environment for learning and entrepreneurship.

A key aspect of Mahajan’s design is its flexibility – the Community School can be adapted to different needs, featuring a mix of enclosed classrooms, open-air workshops, and semi-sheltered spaces. Whether used for digital skills training, sustainable agriculture, or eco-tourism initiatives, the space supports a dynamic, self-sufficient model that helps displaced individuals regain control over their futures.

By redefining the role of displaced individuals – from aid recipients to active participants in their own development – Sameedha Mahajan’s proposal offers a bold new vision for humanitarian architecture. Her work challenges conventional aid structures, advocating instead for a model where resilience, empowerment, and community-led solutions take center stage.

Socio-economic, political, and environmental relevance

Somalia’s displacement crisis is deeply intertwined with its socioeconomic and political landscape. With increasing migration due to conflict, economic hardship, and environmental degradation, the current approach to rehabilitation is unsustainable. Here’s why a shift toward community-driven, sustainable housing solutions is imperative:

Conflict, displacement, and resettlement – Decades of political instability have forced millions of Somalis to flee their homes, both internally and across borders. Many returning refugees face housing shortages, limited infrastructure, and insecure land tenure. Sustainable housing models that integrate community governance and economic opportunities can provide long-term solutions for displaced families trying to rebuild their lives.

Climate change and environmental resilience – Somalia is highly vulnerable to climate change, with increasing droughts, desertification, and extreme weather events exacerbating displacement. Many rural communities that relied on agriculture have been forced to migrate due to water scarcity and land degradation. Instead of short-term relief measures, Somalia needs climate-resilient housing solutions that incorporate sustainable construction techniques, water conservation, and localized materials suited to its harsh terrain.

Socio-economic stability and urban integration – Somalia’s cities, including Mogadishu, Hargeisa, and Kismayo, are facing rapid population growth due to internal migration. Informal settlements have expanded, often without access to basic services like electricity, clean water, and healthcare. By embedding vocational training and economic opportunities into rehabilitation settlements, displaced populations can transition into the workforce and contribute to urban economies.

Political and policy challenges – The shifting political landscape in Somalia has made displacement and resettlement efforts increasingly complex. Many internally displaced people (IDPs) struggle with legal recognition, land ownership rights, and access to humanitarian aid. A bottom-up approach that empowers local communities can complement national policies, ensuring that rehabilitation efforts are both scalable and culturally appropriate.

Community empowerment and social cohesion – Displacement often leads to fragmentation of communities and loss of traditional support networks. By creating self-sufficient, participatory housing models, social cohesion can be strengthened, reducing tensions between displaced populations and host communities. The self-governance aspect of a sustainable framework ensures that displaced individuals have agency over their living conditions, fostering stability and cooperation.

Conclusion

Somalia is at a critical juncture in addressing its displacement crisis. The traditional approach of temporary shelters and ad-hoc resettlement measures is no longer viable. A paradigm shift toward a sustainable, people-centric design is essential. This vision, led by Sameedha Mahajan, introduces frameworks like the Community Kit Initiative, offering housing solutions that are not only humane and functional but also self-sufficient and empowering.

By integrating the Community Kit Initiative and Community Schools, Sameedha Mahajan’s design approach provides Somalia with a pathway toward long-term resilience—reducing dependency on external aid while fostering economic independence and social stability. Policymakers, urban planners, and humanitarian organizations must rethink displacement housing—not as a temporary fix but as a foundation for a more inclusive and resilient future.

Sameedha Mahajan is an architect and urban designer with a diverse portfolio spanning architecture, urban design, aviation, wastewater, critical infrastructure, and transit.