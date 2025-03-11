Somalia: Al-Shabaab storms hotel, several killed

BELEDWEYNE, Somalia – Armed militants attacked a hotel in the central Somali city of Beledweyne on Monday, killing at least four people, including two elders, officials and witnesses said.

The Al-Qaeda-linked group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the assault, targeting a location where traditional elders and government officials were meeting.

The attack, which began with powerful explosions followed by gunfire, targeted the Hotel Cairo, a known gathering point for local leaders.

“We are still counting the casualties,” said Dahir Amin Jesow, a member of the federal parliament from Beledweyne, adding that the death toll may rise.

Al-Shabaab, in a statement, claimed to have killed more than 10 people.

“First, we heard a powerful explosion, then heavy gunfire, followed by another explosion,” said Ali Suleiman, a local businessman and eyewitness.

Parts of the hotel were damaged during the firefight between government forces and the attackers, he said.

Targeting elders and officials

The traditional elders and military officials were meeting at the hotel to discuss efforts to support the Somali government’s ongoing fight against Al-Shabaab.

“They were meeting to discuss supporting the government’s fight against Al-Shabaab.” Said a police officer named Ali Mahad.

“The security forces have managed to rescue most of the people inside the hotel,” said police officer Ali Mahad. “Security forces are currently dealing with several militants trapped in a part of the building.”

Traditional elder Abdirahman Hassan confirmed that among the dead were two elders, a civilian and a security officer. “The bodies of the four people were recovered from the ground floor of the hotel,” he said.

Al-Shabaab’s persistent threat

Al-Shabaab regularly carries out bombings and direct attacks across Somalia, seeking to overthrow the government and establish its strict interpretation of Islamic law.

Despite ongoing efforts by government and international forces, the group’s continued presence underscores the security challenges facing Somalia.

The city of Beledweyne is strategically important, being the capital of the Hiran region. The region has seen increased military activity as the Somali government and allied forces have intensified operations against Al-Shabaab.

The importance of traditional elders in Somali society means that they are often targets for Al-Shabaab, who seek to weaken the government’s hold and destabilize the region.

The attack highlights the group’s ability to strike in seemingly secure areas, posing a significant threat to stability in the region.

Security forces are continuing to conduct operations in the area to ensure the safety of residents and to apprehend any remaining militants.

The attack comes amidst heightened security measures in Somalia as the government intensifies its campaign against Al-Shabaab.

The international community has condemned the attack, reiterating its support for the Somali government’s efforts to combat terrorism.

