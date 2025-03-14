US, Israel eye Somalia, Somaliland for Gaza resettlement

Washington (Caasimada Online) – The United States and Israel have approached officials in Sudan, Somalia, and Somaliland to discuss the potential resettlement of Palestinians displaced from the Gaza Strip, according to sources within both governments.

These overtures, confirmed to The Associated Press, reveal a persistent effort to advance a controversial plan that faces widespread international condemnation and raises profound legal and ethical questions.

The selection of these economically fragile and, in some cases, conflict-ridden East African nations casts doubt on the Trump administration’s claim that displaced Gazans would be relocated to a “beautiful place.”

Sudanese officials have confirmed that they reject the proposal. Officials in Somalia and Somaliland, a self-declared but unrecognized independent region, deny such contact.

The Trump Gaza plan: A contentious proposal

The Trump plan envisions the large-scale relocation of over two million Gazans, with the US assuming temporary control of the territory, conducting reconstruction, and then developing it as a real estate venture.

Palestinians in Gaza have overwhelmingly denounced the plan, rejecting Israeli claims of voluntary displacement.

Arab nations have also strongly opposed the initiative, proposing an alternative that allows Palestinians to remain in their homeland.

Human rights organizations warn that forced displacement or coercion could constitute a war crime.

Despite this, the White House maintains that Trump is “committed to his vision.”

US and Israeli officials, speaking anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the discussions, confirmed the contacts with Somalia and Somaliland, and the US acknowledged discussions with Sudan.

The extent and progress of these talks remain unclear.

According to US officials, the effort began last month, shortly after Trump shared his plan with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel took the lead in the discussions.

Somaliland: A potential incentive?

Somaliland, home to over three million people, seceded from Somalia over 30 years ago but lacks international recognition. Somalia still claims it as part of its territory.

Somaliland’s new president is actively seeking international recognition.

A US official confirmed “discreet discussions with Somaliland on various issues where it could assist the US in return for recognition.”

The prospect of US recognition could incentivize Somaliland to reconsider its stance on Palestinian support.

The UAE, with close ties to Israel, has commercial interests in Somaliland, including a port, and previously maintained a military base.

Somaliland’s strategic location along the Gulf of Aden, near Yemen, could make it a valuable ally.

Despite relative stability compared to Somalia, Somaliland remains one of the world’s poorest regions.

A Somaliland official, speaking anonymously, denied any government contact regarding the reception of Palestinians.

Somalia: Unlikely host

Somalia strongly supports the Palestinian cause, with frequent solidarity demonstrations.

Somalia recently joined Arab League nations in condemning the Trump plan, making it an unlikely host for displaced Gazans.

Sambu Chepkorir, a Nairobi-based lawyer and conflict researcher, questioned Somalia’s potential acceptance, given its support for Palestinian rights.

“Political tides shift, so maybe there’s a hidden motive,” Chepkorir said.

A Somali government official, speaking anonymously, denied any contact regarding the reception of Gazan Palestinians.