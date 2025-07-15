Somalia: Puntland, Maakhir clash over SSC-Khaatumo

DHAHAR, Somalia – Heavy fighting broke out on Tuesday in Dhahar, a strategic town in Somalia’s northern Sanaag region, between forces loyal to the semi-autonomous Puntland state and local militias affiliated with the nascent SSC-Khaatumo administration.

The clashes, which reportedly resulted in casualties, underscore escalating tensions over territorial claims in a region vital to the stability of northern Somalia.

The confrontation erupted in the upper reaches of Dhahar, near an entrance to the town where Maakhir militias had established a strong presence. Efforts to de-escalate the situation reportedly failed, leading to an intense exchange of gunfire that echoed across the city.

The exact number of casualties remains unconfirmed, but the situation in Dhahar is reported to be highly volatile, with significant troop movements observed.

Deepening regional divide

The fighting comes as Puntland intensifies its opposition to the inclusion of parts of Sanaag into the SSC-Khaatumo administration. This newly forming entity aims to govern the Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn (SSC) regions, which have long been disputed territories claimed by both Puntland and the self-declared Republic of Somaliland.

The current clashes coincide with a crucial conference in Lasc Anod, the capital of Sool, where efforts are underway to finalize the structure of the SSC-Khaatumo administration.

Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni had previously issued a stern warning, holding responsible “anyone involved” in attempts to incorporate Sanaag into SSC-Khaatumo, explicitly citing the Somali Federal Government. This highlights the complex web of allegiances and rivalries that define Somalia’s fragmented political landscape.

The recent fighting follows significant progress at the Las Anod conference, which aims to establish a formal regional state for the SSC regions and northern Somalia. The conference, attended by traditional elders from SSC-Khaatumo and Maakhir, along with the leadership of the emerging administration, successfully formed a 15-member committee tasked with selecting delegates for the new government.

Of the 15 committee members, eight are drawn from the broader SSC regions, while seven represent Maakhir, indicating a concerted effort to integrate the Sanaag-based group into the new administrative framework. This move is seen as a direct challenge to Puntland’s longstanding claims over parts of Sanaag.

The Somali Federal Government has officially recognized SSC-Khaatumo, a stance that has further emboldened the group but drawn strong opposition from both Somaliland and Puntland. This federal backing is viewed by Mogadishu as a step towards strengthening national unity, particularly in regions where central authority has historically been weak.

Historical and political context

The Sanaag region, like Sool and Cayn, has been a flashpoint for decades due to overlapping claims by Puntland and Somaliland. Puntland, established in 1998, asserts its authority based on clan affiliations, while Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, claims the territory as part of its colonial-era borders.

The emergence of SSC-Khaatumo as a distinct political entity advocating for self-determination for the region’s inhabitants further complicates this intricate geopolitical dynamic.

The Maakhir administration, a local entity in Sanaag, has recently aligned itself with SSC-Khaatumo, a significant shift that has directly contributed to the current escalation. This alignment aims to establish a unified administration for the SSC regions, thereby challenging the existing territorial claims of both Puntland and Somaliland.

As SSC-Khaatumo moves closer to establishing a full-fledged administration with significant support from the federal government, the potential for further conflict in northern Somalia remains high. The outcome of the ongoing conference in Las Anod, as well as the reactions from Puntland and Somaliland, will be crucial in determining the future stability of these contested regions.