Somalia tries two Ethiopians accused of joining Al-Shabaab

Mogadishu, Somalia – Somalia’s military court heard the case on Sunday of two Ethiopian nationals accused of joining Al-Shabaab, in a trial that points to the militant group’s continued efforts to recruit fighters from across East Africa.

The two men, named in court as Hamse Ibrahim Ali, also known as Abu Irshad, and Nasri Abdirahman Ali, also known as Abu Safiya, were arrested in Baidoa, the interim capital of South West State.

Security officials said officers from the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) captured the pair during a planned operation before handing them over to judicial authorities.

The Military Court of First Instance was told that the suspects were born in Harar, in eastern Ethiopia, and speak Somali fluently.

Prosecutors accused them of belonging to Al-Shabaab, saying the case file included details of battles they allegedly joined, training they received and when they entered Somalia.

They asked the court to convict the men, arguing that a ruling against them would help deter other foreign nationals from joining the Al-Qaeda-linked group and support Somalia’s wider security campaign.

The defence denied the allegations and said the two men had not confessed to being Al-Shabaab members.

Their lawyer argued that prosecutors had not fully proved the charges and asked the court to send the men back to Ethiopia so they could reunite with their families.

The court said it would issue its decision after reviewing the arguments from both sides. It did not set a date for the verdict.

Foreign fighter concern

The case comes as Somali and international security officials continue to warn that Al-Shabaab remains a regional threat, despite years of military pressure.

The group is rooted in Somalia but has long drawn recruits from neighbouring countries, including Kenya, Ethiopia and Tanzania.

UN experts have described Al-Shabaab as the “greatest threat to peace and security in Somalia and the region”, citing its attacks, extortion networks, forced recruitment and ability to operate across large parts of the country.

Al-Shabaab has also tried to use foreign fighters in its propaganda to show that it still attracts recruits beyond Somalia’s borders.

A recent video released by the group highlighted the role of foreign militants in an attack on the Godka Jilacow prison complex in Mogadishu, one of the capital’s most sensitive security sites.

Security analysts said the footage appeared aimed at projecting strength after months of pressure from Somali forces, African Union troops and international partners.

Somalia has expanded military operations against Al-Shabaab this year, with support from foreign airstrikes and intelligence assistance.

In late April, the government said Somali forces and foreign troops killed 22 Al-Shabaab militants, including a commander, during an operation in Lower Shabelle.

Authorities have also stepped up arrests and prosecutions of suspected militants, informants and logistics operatives in Mogadishu and regional cities.

Baidoa, where security officers arrested the two Ethiopian suspects, remains one of southern Somalia’s most important security centres.

Al-Shabaab lost control of major towns in Bay and Bakool years ago, but the group still operates in rural areas and continues to threaten roads, government officials and military positions.

Military court cases

Somalia’s military court frequently hears Al-Shabaab-related cases, including trials involving people accused of bombings, assassinations, attacks and logistical support for the group.

Somali officials say the court remains necessary because Al-Shabaab still threatens civilian courts, judges and prosecutors.

Rights groups, however, have criticised the use of military courts in cases involving civilians, saying terrorism suspects should receive full fair-trial protections, including access to lawyers, public hearings and the right to appeal.

Sunday’s hearing ended without an immediate ruling, but the case is likely to draw attention because the defendants are foreign nationals and because prosecutors accuse them of direct involvement in Al-Shabaab’s war against the Somali state.

If convicted, the two men could face lengthy prison terms or the death penalty under Somalia’s military justice system.

Al-Shabaab has fought Somalia’s internationally backed government since 2007. The group still controls or influences rural territory and continues to carry out bombings, assassinations and raids on military and civilian targets.

Somali officials say prosecutions form part of a wider campaign to weaken the group’s fighters, finances and support networks while military operations continue across the country.