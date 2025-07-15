What Somalia can do after Kenya’s visa-free policy snub?

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Kenya’s much-publicized visa-free policy for African countries has triggered diplomatic ripples across the Horn of Africa after it emerged that Somalia—and Libya—were conspicuously excluded from the initiative.

The move, framed by Nairobi as part of a broader plan to open Kenya’s borders to African travelers and boost tourism and investment, has instead exposed deep geopolitical rifts with its eastern neighbor. Citing “prevailing security challenges and instability,” Kenya’s Interior Ministry said Somali nationals would still need to apply for traditional visas, even as the rest of the continent gains simplified access through a new Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system.

For Somalis, the policy amounts to a diplomatic slap in the face—and one with economic and social consequences.

The irony has not gone unnoticed. Kenya and Somalia are formal partners in the fight against the Al-Shabaab insurgency, with the Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) deployed inside Somalia under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). Both countries have paid a heavy price in that fight. Yet, despite this shared security burden, Kenya has chosen to single Somalia out as a risk.

“This decision feels less about security and more about politics,” said a Somali diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity. “We’ve worked together on counterterrorism, yet Somalia is excluded while other conflict-affected states are included. What signal does that send?”

Indeed, other African countries facing internal instability—such as Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Central African Republic—remain eligible for Kenya’s ETA system. This raises uncomfortable questions about whether Somalia is being unfairly stereotyped, particularly given its significant recent progress in security and governance.

From maritime feud to migration friction

The visa snub comes against the backdrop of a profoundly complex relationship. In 2021, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled largely in Somalia’s favor in a maritime border dispute involving potentially oil-rich waters. Kenya rejected the ruling outright, further straining relations.

Although both countries have since restored diplomatic ties, trust remains fragile. This latest incident risks reigniting tensions at a time when regional cooperation is crucial—particularly as Somalia prepares for the drawdown of ATMIS forces and pushes for economic reintegration into the region, including entry into the East African Community (EAC).

Kenya is one of Somalia’s largest trading partners, with significant flows of goods, services, and people across the border. The multimillion-dollar khat (miraa) trade alone provides a critical source of income for Kenyan farmers and Somali vendors. Nairobi also hosts tens of thousands of Somali nationals, including students, patients seeking healthcare, and business owners—many of whom are based in Nairobi’s Eastleigh neighborhood.

For this community, the visa decision is more than symbolic—it affects real lives and livelihoods.

“We have bilateral agreements that support free movement, but now we are treated like outsiders,” said a Somali trader in Eastleigh. “This hurts our businesses, and it hurts our dignity.”

Educational access, medical travel, and trade logistics are all likely to suffer, particularly for Somalis who rely on frequent travel to Kenya for schooling, treatment, and supply chains.

Mogadishu’s muted response

So far, Somalia’s federal government has remained notably silent. No public statement has been issued condemning or even questioning the Kenyan decision, prompting confusion and frustration among citizens.

Analysts suggest the silence could be strategic—part of behind-the-scenes diplomacy aimed at resolving the issue quietly. However, the lack of visible leadership has created a vacuum in public discourse, resulting in criticism that the government is failing to defend its citizens or assert national dignity.

“The risk is that this silence will be interpreted as weakness,” said regional analyst Abdullahi Warsame. “If Somalia doesn’t push back, it could set a precedent for future exclusions.”

To respond effectively, Somalia must strike a balance between diplomacy and assertiveness. Several strategic options are on the table:

1. Direct diplomatic pressure: Somalia should urgently seek high-level dialogue with Kenya, formally object to the exclusion, and request a clear timeline for inclusion in the visa-free framework. These talks should highlight the shared security context and emphasize the negative impact on cross-border trade and people-to-people ties.

2. Suspend Miraa imports: Given that Somalia is one of the largest markets for Kenyan miraa, Mogadishu could consider temporarily halting khat imports as a form of economic leverage. A suspension would not only signal profound dissatisfaction but also create pressure within Kenya’s agricultural and trade sectors—particularly in regions that rely on the Somali market.

3. Tighten work Visas for Kenyans: Thousands of Kenyans work in Somalia, including in telecommunications, education, hospitality, and aid organizations. The Somali government could introduce stricter visa regulations or higher fees for foreign workers from Kenya—similar to the bureaucratic barriers now imposed on Somalis. While such a move should be carefully calibrated to avoid harming bilateral interests, it would demonstrate Somalia’s willingness to reciprocate if mistreated.

A moment of reckoning

Domestic political calculations and security concerns may guide Kenya’s visa policy, but its regional impact is undeniable. For Somalia, this is not merely a matter of mobility—it’s a question of dignity, sovereignty, and equality within the African community.

The challenge now for Mogadishu is to transform frustration into a strategic opportunity: to assert its progress, broaden its alliances, and ensure its voice is heard—loudly and clearly—on the regional stage.

If Somalia remains silent, others will define its place in the region. If it speaks and acts decisively, this moment could mark not just a setback—but a turning point.