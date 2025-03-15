The future of aid and Somalia’s survival: A call for national unity

Somalia stands at a critical juncture. The global aid sector is shifting, and traditional sources of funding are drying up, leaving the country in a precarious position. While international donors reconsider their commitments, Somalia must take charge of its own destiny—strengthening its institutions, harnessing its resources, and, most importantly, uniting against its greatest internal threats.

The reality is stark: if Somalia continues to be consumed by political infighting while Al-Shabaab and other extremist groups exploit the divisions, the country risks losing not only international support but also its sovereignty and future stability. Now, more than ever, it is imperative for Somalis to set aside internal political squabbles and fight as one nation against terrorism and corruption.

It is time to unite behind the current government, set aside our differences, and fight extremism together. Political disagreements must no longer overshadow our shared national interest. Only through unity and collective action can we reclaim our country’s future and eliminate the forces that seek to destroy it.

A global shift with local impacts

The decline of traditional aid structures, particularly the weakening of global institutions like the United Nations and USAID, is forcing a shift toward more localized and regional responses. Western governments are slashing aid budgets, leaving many humanitarian organizations struggling to operate. This means Somalia can no longer afford to rely on international donors to drive development, governance, and humanitarian response.

Experts predict that funding and political influence will increasingly shift to local and regional actors. While this could accelerate the long-discussed localization of aid—where Somali organizations take the lead—without strong governance and a united front against extremism, this shift may leave the country vulnerable to instability and economic collapse.

Ending political infighting and prioritizing national interests

For decades, Somalia’s progress has been stunted by internal political disputes, clan-based divisions, and self-serving leaders. Politicians focused on personal gain rather than national interests have weakened governance, leaving the country unable to effectively combat threats like Al-Shabaab or develop its vast natural resources.

If Somalia continues down this path, it risks being left behind as regional and international dynamics evolve. The time has come for Somali leaders—across government, business, and civil society—to put the nation’s interests first. This means:

Eradicating corrupt and mercenary politicians: Leaders who prioritize foreign interests or personal wealth over national stability must be exposed and removed. The country needs visionary leadership committed to long-term development, security, and self-sufficiency.

Uniting behind the government to fight Al-Shabaab: The extremist group thrives on political divisions. A fragmented Somalia only strengthens their influence. A coordinated, nationwide effort—across clans, political factions, and government institutions—is needed to dismantle their networks and reclaim control over the country.

Harnessing Somalia’s natural resources: The country is rich in oil, gas, fisheries, and agriculture potential, yet these resources remain largely untapped or exploited by external actors. A well-governed, transparent strategy to develop these sectors could transform Somalia’s economy and reduce reliance on foreign aid.

The future of humanitarian and development work in Somalia

With the shifting aid landscape, the next generation of Somali professionals must adapt. The reliance on international NGOs is no longer sustainable. Instead, Somalis must focus on:

Building strong local institutions: Development and governance must be led by Somali organizations, reducing dependency on external actors.

Investing in the private sector and regional partnerships: Economic growth through entrepreneurship and regional trade will be key to stability.

Strengthening national governance: A functioning government that prioritizes security, transparency, and service delivery is essential for long-term development.

At the same time, international donors must rethink their engagement with Somalia, ensuring that any remaining aid reinforces national priorities rather than fueling corruption or division.

Somalia’s last chance

The future is uncertain, but one thing is clear: if Somalia fails to unite and take control of its own affairs, the consequences will be dire. Political instability and extremist threats will continue to erode national security, while economic opportunities will slip away.

It is time for all Somalis—leaders, professionals, and ordinary citizens—to take responsibility. We must stand together, put aside our differences, and rally behind the current government in the fight against terrorism and corruption. Political rivalries cannot be allowed to dictate Somalia’s fate any longer.

The moment for change is now. It is not just about survival—it is about reclaiming Somalia’s future. United, we can defeat extremism. Divided, we will fall.

About the Author

Prof. Abdinasir Ali Osman is a highly respected senior researcher, consultant, and trainer with over 35 years of experience in the humanitarian, development, and institutional capacity-building sectors. His career spans across the private, public, and non-profit sectors, where he has played a critical role in shaping policies, building institutions, and implementing large-scale programs in Somalia and beyond.

As a leading expert in governance, peacebuilding, and development, Prof. Osman has dedicated his life to advancing local capacity, institutional resilience, and sustainable development. His work has influenced policy decisions, empowered young professionals, and strengthened governance frameworks in fragile and conflict-affected environments.